Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Post-Brexit situation in Northern Ireland is fragile, says Starmer

By Heather Stewart Political editor
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fwMyh_0as3IOXb00
Keir Starmer in Derry speaking to Sara Canning, the partner of the murdered journalist Lyra McKee, and the shadow Northern Ireland secretary of state, Louise Haigh. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Keir Starmer has said the situation in Northern Ireland is “fragile” as the standoff with Brussels over the implementation of Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal continues.

The Labour leader has met community groups and politicians from all the main parties during a three-day visit to Northern Ireland, where he previously worked for six years.

“I’ve been struck by the fragility of the situation here, and that’s the word that everybody is using – that things are fragile,” he told the Guardian.

He said lack of trust had repeatedly come up in his conversations, in particular in relation to the Northern Ireland protocol.

The protocol was negotiated by Johnson in an attempt to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland, and involved the UK accepting some checks on goods between mainland Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

But the implementation of the agreement has been fraught with difficulty, with the EU accusing the UK of failing to meet its obligations.

“There’s a very strong feeling here that the prime minister knew what he was negotiating with the protocol. He then mis-sold it, wasn’t straight about what the implications were, and he’s now dumping responsibility for making it work,” Starmer said.

“There’s a strong sense that he’s taking people here for fools, and they’re not fools in Northern Ireland. He may think he’s fooling his backbenchers, pleasing some people within his party, but in Northern Ireland nobody’s taken in by this and there’s a real lack of trust.”

The EU recently agreed to extend by three months the grace period before mandatory checks are due to be introduced on products including British sausages to be sold in Northern Ireland. But the two sides remain deadlocked over the practicalities, with the UK accusing Brussels of taking an “excessively purist interpretation” of the agreement.

Johnson’s Europe minister, David Frost, has said he will announce in the coming days how the UK proposes to resolve the impasse. Starmer said Johnson should take on the job of resolving the situation himself.

“The prime minister should take personal responsibility. And that’s what previous prime ministers have done in the honest broker role: somebody who understands and respects both communities, and is able, because they’re trusted to bring people together over difficult issues. That is what is missing with this prime minister.”

He said Lord Frost appeared to be “keener to pick fights than to find solutions. And over here in Northern Ireland, that is not the way forward”. Starmer suggested a veterinary agreement between the two sides would be a good starting point for resolving the issue.

As well as the protocol, Starmer said he had heard concerns about the government’s proposal to impose an across-the-board statute of limitations on prosecutions relating to the Troubles.

Conservative backbenchers including the former defence minister Johnny Mercer have been pressing for an amnesty for forces veterans who served in Northern Ireland, but Starmer said a statute of limitations was not the right approach.

“A blanket amnesty is simply wrong in principle: but more importantly, here’s the difference I think between the way Boris Johnson approaches this and the way I would approach this: any discussion about legacy should always start with those most directly affected.By that I mean the victims who’ve lost loved ones or who were injured themselves,” Starmer said.

“We were talking to them yesterday, and they’ve described the pain they still feel, and the fact that affects their children, their siblings.”

In Derry on Friday Starmer met Sara Canning, the partner of the murdered journalist Lyra McKee , who now campaigns to bring different communities in Northern Ireland together. “It was pretty amazing to walk over Peace Bridge with her this morning,” he said.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Johnny Mercer
Person
David Frost
Person
Sara Canning
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Uk#Labour#Eu#British#Troubles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak say they will self-isolate after exemption sparks outrage

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have been accused of undermining the UK’s battle against Covid-19 by trying to dodge the test-and-trace rules which have seen hundreds of thousands of workers, parents and children self-isolate to try to stop the spread of the virus.The prime minister and chancellor were forced into a humiliating U-turn amid waves of fury over their attempt to avoid a 10-day quarantine by joining an experimental daily testing scheme.Johnson and Sunak were “pinged” by NHS Test and Trace as contacts of Covid-positive health secretary Sajid Javid, but Downing Street initially declared they would carry on working...
Public Healthwcn247.com

UK's Johnson avoids quarantine after colleague catches COVID

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been identified by the country’s test-and-trace system as a contact of a confirmed coronavirus case. But the prime minister's office says that unlike most people, he won’t have to self-isolate. Johnson met Friday with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who later tested positive for COVID-19. Contacts of positive cases usually have to self-isolate for 10 days. But Johnson’s office says the prime minister will instead take a daily coronavirus test as part of a pilot project. The same applies to Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, who also was contacted. Jonathan Ashworth of the opposition Labour Party said it looks like there is "one rule for them and something else for the rest of us.”
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

How was Boris Johnson exempt from self-isolation and who can take part in pilot testing scheme?

Prime minister Boris Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak have decided that they will not take part in a pilot testing scheme exempting them from self-isolation, after widespread condemnation over their inclusion. The pair had been exempt from self-isolation rules after they were exposed to Covid-19 via health secretary Sajid Javid. Mr Johnson had a lengthy meeting with Mr Javid on Friday. On Saturday, Mr Javid announced that he has tested positive for the virus.The daily contact testing pilot scheme would have allowed them to work from Downing Street on “essential government business” without having to self-isolate, a Number 10 spokesman said.Less than...
U.K.New York Sun

British Labor’s Left Flank Is Nursing the Idea of Irish Unification

To what lengths will Britain’s Labor Party go to advance its leftist agenda? It might be inappropriate to question the patriotism of political parties, goes the conventional wisdom. Simple good manners, after all, dictate that, regardless of the ideological persuasion, rivals be granted the benefit of the doubt. Yet a recent statement by the former shadow Home Secretary, Diane Abbott, calls this logic into question.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Northern Ireland Assembly to hold emergency sitting next week over Boris Johnson Troubles amnesty plan

The Northern Ireland Assembly is to hold and emergency sitting next week to discuss the UK government's plans for an amnesty on Troubles prosecutions.Stormont will abruptly return from summer recess on Tuesday after a petition for it to convene was signed by 30 members of the legislative assembly (MLAs).The power sharing legislature will debate a motion calling for victims and survivors to have a "full, material and central role and input into the content and design of structures to address the legacy of the past".The major parties in Northern Ireland all oppose the UK government's plan for a statute of...
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

Brexit: David Frost admits it’s ‘too much trouble’ for firms to trade with Northern Ireland

David Frost says he understands why businesses are abandoning trade with Northern Ireland because his Brexit agreement has made it “too much trouble” to carry on.The negotiator of the deal – which created a border in the Irish Sea – admitted he had not fully foreseen the “chilling effect” of the punishing new red tape, which has left smaller firms facing higher costs.There are “companies in Great Britain who decide that it’s all too much trouble, reasonably enough – can’t be bothered to engage with the process,” Lord Frost acknowledged.“They are often SMEs [small and medium-sized enterprises] and micro-businesses....
Economywgnradio.com

Thought Leader David Faller: How Brexit is impacting Northern Ireland

David Faller (SVP of Capital Markets at Associated Bank) has been the go-to analyst for everything Brexit-related. He shared the latest with Steve Grzanich in this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation. David breaks down the different areas where Brexit is impacting Northern Ireland, including social, financial, and trading markets. Plus China’s foreign currency reserves have dropped, should we be worried? David has the latest in this conversation.
WorldPosted by
newschain

Northern Ireland parties united in opposition to Troubles ‘amnesty’

Unionist and nationalist political parties in Northern Ireland have condemned the Westminster Government’s plan to introduce a statute of limitations for Troubles-related offences. DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the proposals would be “rejected by everyone in Northern Ireland who stands for justice and the rule of law”, while SDLP...

Comments / 0

Community Policy