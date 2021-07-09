Charley Crockett Releases New Single “I Need Your Love,” Sets Date For New Album

Bobby Cochran

Charley Crockett, the old soul who’s bringing back some of the Gulf into the country music world.

The man has been setting the independent country scene on fire for the past couple of years, and now, he’s announced his 10th full-length album release, Music City USA, slated for September 17th.

Recorded at Soil of the South Productions in Valdosta, Georgia, and produced by Mark Neill, Crockett weighed in on the sound that this album brings to the table, while also discussing his brand new single that dropped today, “I Need Your Love:”

“I like to think of my sound as ‘Gulf & Western,’ and this number here is all gulf coast music.

Something you’d hear out of southeast Texas recording studios or Southern Louisiana. I’d been foolin’ around with this song for a while, and when we went to record it, we decided at the last minute to double the length of the chorus. I felt right then that we had something.”

I’d wanted to bring the horns back for a couple tunes on this album. Soul and Country R&B from the deep south is a whole lot of who I am. I hope it shows though on ‘I Need Your Love.'”

Give the song a listen:

Crockett also announced that he’s made some additions with the tour schedule in New York City, Nashville, and Philadelphia, and will be hitting the road with up-and-comer Orville Peck.

Charley Crockett 2021 Tour Dates:

July 9 – BarrelHouse Brewing Co. – Paso Robles, CA

July 10 – Delfino Farms – Camino, CA

July 11 – Sundays in the Park – Ukiah, CA

July 14 – The Olympic Venue – Boise, ID

July 15 – Old Saloon – Emigrant, MT

July 16 – Red oxx – Billings, MT

July 18 – Under the Big Sky Festival – Whitefish, MT

July 20 – Soundwell – Salt Lake City, UT

July 21 – Warehouse25sixty-five – Grand Junction, CO

July 22 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

July 23- Globe Hall- Denver, CO

July 24- Globe Hall- Denver, CO

July 26- Santa Fee Bandstand- Santa Fe, NM

July 30 – Silver Saloon – Terrell, TX

July 31- Gruene Hall- New Braunfels, TX

Aug 1- Gruene Hall- New Braunfels, TX

Aug 4 – Turf Club – St. Paul, MN

Aug 5 – Fargo Brewing Company – Fargo, ND

Aug 6- The Raccoon Motel- Davenport, IA

Aug 7 – Waiting Room Lounge – Omaha, NE

Aug 8 – Hinterland Music Festival – Saint Charles, IA

Aug 19 – The Majestic – Fort Smith, AR

Aug 20 – Missouri State Fairgrounds – Sedalina, MO

Aug 21 – Blue Ox Music Festival – Eau Claire, WI

Aug 22 – El Club – Detroit, MI

Aug 25 – Mercury Ballroom – Louisville, KY

Aug 26 – Hi-Fi – Indianapolis, IN

Aug 27 – RiverEdge at Marcum Park – Hamilton, OH

Aug 28 – Up In Smoke Fest – Chicago, IL

Aug 29 – The Winchester – Lakewood, OH

Sept 1- Anthology- Rochester, NY

Sept 2- Roxian Theatre- McKees Rocks, PA

Sept 3- Theatre of Living Arts – Philadelphia, PA

Sept 4- The National- Richmond, VA

Sept 5-The NorVa- Norfolk, VA

Sept 6- Lincoln Theatre- Raleigh, NC

Sept 8- Saturn- Birmingham, AL

Sept 9- Brooklyn Bowl- Nashville, TN

Sept 11 – Mountain Song Festival – Brevard, NC

Sept 12 – Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion – Bristol, TN

Sept 15- Brighton Music Hall- Boston, MA

Sept 16- The Fillmore Silver Spring- Silver Spring, MD

Sept 17- Music Hall of Williamsburg- Brooklyn, NY

Sept 18 – Watermelon Pickers Fest – Berryville, VA

Sept 19 – MerleFest – Wilkesboro, NC

Sept 20- The Senate, Columbia, SC

Sept 21- The Windjammer- Isle of Palms, SC

Sept 22- Hargray Capitol Theatre- Macon, GA

Sept 23- Variety Playhouse- Atlanta, GA

Sept 24-Georgia Theatre- Athens, GA

Sept 25- Phenix City Amphitheater- Phenix City, AL

Sept 30 – Jefferson Theatre – Beaumont, TX

Oct 2 – Austin City Limits Music Festival – Austin, TX

Oct 9 – Austin City Limits Music Festival – Austin, TX

Oct 16 – State Fair of Texas – Dallas, TX

Dec 30- The Criterion, Oklahoma City, OK

Dec 31- Granada Theater, Lawrence, KS