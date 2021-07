It’s National vs. American, Scherzer vs. Ohtani Gibson. If you pay attention the annual Major League Baseball All Star festivities, it should be no secret to you that Max Scherzer, he of the two different colored eyes aka Mizzou’s proudest baseball throwing son, will be representing the National League in Denver. On Tuesday, however, it was confirmed that Scherzer will have more than just a passing role. He’ll be starting the game opposite Shohei Ohtani, the megastar who just competed in the Home Run Derby and will be batting leadoff. I don’t think Scherzer is doing those other two things, but did we mention he’s a Mizzou grad and has two differently-colored eyes?