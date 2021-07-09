TPD searching for suspects who robbed Airport Hwy. auto shop
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are looking for three suspects who reportedly hit an auto shop owner multiple times and took cash from the business on Thursday night. Around 11:15 p.m. Thursday, Toledo Police crews responded to Diamond Tire on Airport Hwy. for a robbery. The owner told officers he was approached by three men, who struck him several times with a blunt object. The suspects then entered the business and took an undetermined amount of cash.www.13abc.com
