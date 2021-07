For years, everyone has been laughing at me for my irrational obsession with an obscure, rare version of the frankly unimpressive first-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee. “Just because it’s rare doesn’t mean it’s valuable” the commenters say about the manual transmission vehicle (or “Holy Grail” as I’ve dubbed it). “Nobody cares about this car besides you.” I was beginning to believe these sentiments until this past weekend, when I learned that a woman in Vermont raffled her “Holy Grail” Jeep to raise over $45,000 for charity. Allow me to explain.