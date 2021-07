England’s Kieran Trippier has said manager Gareth Southgate’s team talk before extra time in their Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark was nothing but positive.The full 90 ended 1-1 on Sunday and Southgate rallied his players ahead of a crucial 30 minutes for them and all of England football. Trippier, who was subbed on in the second half of extra time, told The Guardian: “It was just: ‘We’re in a good position, we’re playing well, it’s about being patient with and without the ball’. And just to keep doing what we’re doing. We’ve got a brilliant team and Gareth was...