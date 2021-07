It’s been interesting lately, because Ted Lasso keeps coming up in unexpected situations. More often than not, I use my lifelong indifference to sports and their related travails (exceptions: bowling, actual miniature golf — ABC’s Holey Moley is near unwatchable — and pinball) as a lever with which to convince other people who don’t care for competitive sports that whoever brought the show up in the first place was right and that they should give it a try. There’s so much great stuff about this weird, genial and foulmouthed Apple TV+ sitcom that it’s doing a better job of improving the rest of the world’s perception of America right now than the vast majority of, well, Americans.