Current data is showing that two million Brits could catch Covid this summer, 10 million of us could be ordered to self-isolate, and there could be well over 100,000 new infections a day, making it the biggest wave of the pandemic so far, greater even than the two giant peaks we have previously struggled through. The government’s talk of a “Freedom Day” in just over a week’s time is juvenilia in the extreme.Contrast this with the state of the England football team, which is a model of togetherness and harmony and has reached a major men’s final for the first...