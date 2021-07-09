Izaiah Brockington details feedback from NBA pre-draft process

When Izaiah Brockington entered the NBA Draft during the spring, his goal was to collect as much information as possible from NBA scouts and personnel. At the time, Brockington had just announced he would remove his name from the transfer portal and return to Penn State. But after more thought, Brockington elected to re-enter the portal and look to play for a new program. He eventually committed to Iowa State, but kept his name in the draft during his transfer portal recruitment.