Liam Neeson's The Ice Road was released on Netflix, and it's yet another crazy action movie the actor can add to his list. At present, Neeson has updated fans about Seth McFarlane’s Naked Gun remake, and it has us very excited. The veteran actor has seen his career shift to these kinds of action movies, which have arguably helped inspire other veteran actors to do their own "middle-aged man" action adventures. But how did it all start for Neeson? Well, he recently recalled the funny way he realized his career was changing after doing 2008's Taken.