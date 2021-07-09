Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

NHS watchdog downgrades another maternity unit over ‘blame culture’

By Shaun Lintern
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XzvjG_0as3FmUi00

Another maternity unit has been downgraded by the Care Quality Commission following concerns over its culture and safety.

The watchdog has told Salisbury Foundation Trust it must make improvements following an inspection carried out in March after concerns were raised with it about the safety of services and the leadership of the unit.

The CQC downgraded the maternity unit from ‘good’ to ‘requires improvement’ and also downgraded its leadership from ‘good’ to ‘inadequate’.

In recent weeks the CQC has downgraded a number of maternity units in North London, Sheffield, Colchester and Ipswich amid concerns over safety, bullying, and staff shortages.

It has warned 41 per cent of maternity units need to improve on safety.

Amanda Williams, CQC’s head of hospital inspection, said: “Following our recent inspection of Salisbury District Hospital’s maternity services, we found that women and babies using the service received effective care and treatment which met their needs most of the time. But most of the time is not good enough.

“We have told the trust it must ensure there are effective systems in place to improve the quality and safety of the maternity service, and that risks are regularly assessed, monitored and mitigated to keep people safe.”

She added: “We were concerned about the leadership of the service, and the lack of systems in place to ensure that people were receiving good care. We also wanted to follow up on previous concerns we had about the overall culture of the maternity service which meant that staff were worried about being blamed for incidents that occurred.

“Because of this, there had been a reluctance to speak out, when staff should be encouraged to report incidents and share learnings, so that improvements can be made.

“This in turn had an impact on the safety of the service for patients. Although the trust had taken steps to address this, there was still more work to be done.”

She said if the trust did not take steps to make significant improvements the CQC could take more formal action against the trust.

Inspectors found governance and performance management systems were not operating effectively in the maternity unit which mean risks were not being identified or managed.

This included reviews of staffing levels in line with national guidance.

Safety concerns were not consistently identified or addressed quickly enough either, with work on a culture of blame progressing too slowly with little evidence of learning from incidents.

The CQC also examined the trust’s spinal service where it said improvements were needed in order to keep patients safe.

It found the service did not always have enough nurses with the right skills and qualifications and risk assessments were not always completed for patients and detailed records were not kept.

The trust said it had commissioned two external reviews of its maternity services looking at clinical and cultural issues.

Chief executive Stacey Hunter said: “We recognise that improvements in leadership and some of the day-to-day systems and processes are needed. I am able to reassure women that our maternity services remain safe. Providing high quality compassionate care is the team’s top priority.

“To address some of the areas of concern we have already taken action to strengthen the departments leadership. This includes £500,000 investment in additional midwifery roles to support the local risk management, training and governance processes. We have also taken the opportunity to establish a new director of midwifery.

“We are sorry that some of our processes failed to live up to the high standards rightly expected of us and pledge to do everything we can to ensure the maternity department is well run, has a happy and supportive culture and continues to deliver high quality and compassionate care."

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

182K+
Followers
90K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternity#And Babies#Nhs Foundation Trust#Nhs Trust#Nhs#Cqc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
WorldMedscape News

MPs Criticise Blame Culture in Maternity Services

A blame culture in England's maternity services prevents lessons from being learned, according to a committee of MPs. A report from the Health and Social Care Committee said improvements in maternity services have been too slow, with inspectors reporting evidence of a "defensive culture", "dysfunctional teams", and "safety lessons not learned".
HealthBBC

Culture of blame holding back maternity safety, report finds

The safety of maternity services in England has not improved quickly enough, a committee of MPs says. A "culture of blame" was preventing staff admitting mistakes and lessons being learned, its report said. Jeremy Hunt, who chairs the Health and Social Care Committee, said 1,000 more babies a year would...
Women's HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Shocking betrayal of mothers and babies: NHS failure to learn from previous tragedies led to hundreds of excess maternity unit deaths, damning report finds

Maternity services are still failing mothers and babies – leading to hundreds of avoidable deaths each year, a damning report has found. MPs said units were understaffed, teams were dysfunctional and there had been 'no significant progress' in reducing high death rates. Some women are made to 'feel like a...
HealthBBC

NHS Forth Valley staff say they worked under 'culture of fear'

Staff at a Falkirk hospital failed to report mistakes under a "culture of fear", an independent review has heard. A&E workers at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert said they faced bullying, humiliation and felt out of depth with certain jobs. A culture and governance review was commissioned by NHS...
HealthBBC

'On demand' midwives may return to Stafford County Hospital

Births may resume at Stafford County Hospital with "on demand" midwives, an NHS Trust said. Maternity services at the hospital were suspended in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. University Hospitals of North Midlands (UHNM) has launched a survey as it prepares to reinstate some services. One option it...
Public HealthTelegraph

The NHS backlog is another good reason to end the lockdown

In a sobering interview with this newspaper, Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, tells us that during the pandemic, the NHS saw seven million fewer people than it would have expected, including tens of thousands who would have come for cancer checks. The Government fears the waiting list could hit 13 million. The crisis has probably worsened many non-Covid problems, particularly in mental health.
Public HealthShropshire Star

NHS boss urges pubic caution over lockdown rules

An NHS chief has urged the public to remain cautious about Covid-19 even after restrictions are lifted on Monday, and reminded patients and staff that masks will still be required on health service sites. Clinical Commissioning Group Accountable Officer Claire Skidmore said more than 650,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine had...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Free cocaine, meth and heroin for everyone: One city’s plan to tackle its drug problem

As the rate of illicit drug overdoses in Vancouver continues to soar, a group of activists have enlisted the help of a city councillor to hand out free samples of heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine - right in front of a police station.The province of British Columbia is the nexus of Canada’s drug overdose crisis, now in its fifth year of a public health emergency. Last month a report from the BC Coroners Service revealed that 160 people had died from an overdose in just the month of May – an average of 5.2 people per day. Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe...
LawScrubs Magazine

Nurse of COVID-19 “Patient Zero” Settles Lawsuit After Her Entire Family Gets Sick

Crishila Livacarri helped oversee the first known case of COVID-19 in New York before most of us knew about the disease. She sued her employer in May 2020 after her entire family came down with the virus. New documents filed in court on Wednesday show that the suit has been resolved, although the terms and conditions of the settlement remain unknown.
Sciencenaturalhealth365.com

Censored COVID News: The real risk revealed with Andrew Kaufman, MD

Another segment of the population thinks very differently about the threat of infection that COVID-19 represents. These are the people who likely go about their days and do not fear exposure to the virus. They trust their immune systems to defend against invaders, and they know that disease can only form if the conditions are right within the body.

Comments / 0

Community Policy