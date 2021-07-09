Senior horticulture major creates 'Golden Eagle Garden' at Polk County Fair

The work of UMN Crookston horticulture student Marina Wiley is on display at the Polk County Fair. You can find the “Golden Eagle Garden” near the new animal barn. UMN Crookston was first approached with the chance to display the “Golden Eagle Garden” when the President of the Polk County Fair, Danny Grunhovd, approached UMN Crookston about the chance to do a containerized garden to be displayed at the fair. Lab Services Coordinator for the Agriculture and Natural Resources Department, Theresa Helgeson, found it to be the perfect opportunity for an independent study for Wiley.