Fri-YAY Listicle: True Freshmen Who Could Make an Immediate Impact for Notre Dame in 2021

The Notre Dame football program is loaded with veteran talent on defense, and these three true freshmen will end up thriving in backup roles in 2021. With so many veterans on the defensive side of the ball, the Notre Dame football program is in a good position to be one of the best defenses in the country in 2021. However, that means that most of the true freshmen coming in will have to wait their turn to earn a starting job, which could end up being the best-case scenario for them.