Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

Marlena Kaplan of CMNTY Culture: “Build your network”

By Charlie Katz
Thrive Global
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI found being open and honest is the most effective way for me to lead. To inspire others, they should trust you and feel comfortable that you have their best interest in mind rather than some agenda. I have had many difficult discussions with others about their performance and find that being fully transparent is the best way to deliver a message that clearly identifies an issue but allows for open dialogue that can lead to real change.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Indra Nooyi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equal Opportunities#The Ny Times#Cadogan Management#Cfo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Career Development & Advice
Related
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
smallbusinessbrain

Women in Leadership: Useful Techniques for Great Female Managers

Female entrepreneurs are making great strides over the past two decades. So female managers become successful in leading big companies. Women in leadership positions are indeed on the rise and are making a huge impact on the world economy. However, being a successful business woman or female manager is no easy feat. Creating, managing, and maintaining a successful business requires countless hours of hard work, dedication, and passion. Moreover, despite the modernization of the world, women entrepreneurship still faces unique challenges.
BusinessSilicon Republic

For career development, ‘never underestimate the power of your network’

Fidelity Investments’ Nicola O’Hurley discusses how her career journey brought her to her current role and the lessons she encountered along the way. Nicola O’Hurley is global head execution services for Fidelity Digital Assets at Fidelity Investments. She is a passionate advocate for women working in the finance and technology...
EconomyThrive Global

Michael Lucarelli of RentSpree: “Be sure to build your network as much as possible”

…Be sure to build your network as much as possible. Never shy away from the opportunity to meet new people within your industry, whether during an event, online, or elsewhere. I have been to countless events where I didn’t know anyone, and it was at these events where I boldly struck up the conversations which ultimately led to us securing a 2.3m dollars seed investment.
EconomyPoets and Quants

MBA Handicapping: How Do Accenture Consultants Get Into Wharton?

Melody is aiming high. Wharton, MIT Sloan, Columbia Business School, Chicago Booth, and the London Business School are on her target list of business schools. With a 325 GRE score and a 3.6 GPA from UCLA in economics, the 26-year-old enterprise strategy consultant for Accenture has an impressive track record, with two promotions, increasing responsibility, and direct contact with CEO clients. Melody also is the recruiting and retention lead for her firm’s women’s employee initiative, a role that saw her lead a four-person team to design a new on-boarding framework for all Northern California Accenture.
Career Development & Advicebizjournals

6 ways to build diversity into workplace culture

Building a diverse team can be fundamental to creating the solutions and strategies that clients and customers need to accomplish their goals. How you build diversity into workplace culture will be different for different organizations based on industry, location, size, corporate age and more. Following are six ways leaders can help create an environment where diversity, equity, and inclusion are top of mind.
EconomyTechRepublic

How to build company culture in remote and hybrid work models

In the last year, Zoom meetings, "pings" and digital whiteboard sessions have replaced in-person collaboration for many teams, complicating traditional team-building strategies. Over the last year, companies around the globe have adopted remote work policies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. During this time, round-the-clock Zoom meetings, virtual "pings" on...
EconomyThrive Global

Abeir Haddad Provides Insight into His Career as a Thriving Entrepreneur and Investor

Abeir Haddad is an entrepreneur and investor based out of Vancouver, Canada. After graduating high school, Abeir attended Capilano College for two years, with the intent of transferring to the University of British Columbia. Rather than completing the transfer to UBC, he pursued a unique opportunity in the finance world, wherein he has worked since. As an ambitious and motivated individual, he took a deep interest in both finance and entrepreneurship.
EconomyThrive Global

Karen Grill of Second Act Moms: “Business is not just about transactions”

Business is not just about transactions. Business is about building relationships. You must develop connections with your clients and potential clients. Ensure that the “client journey” is smooth, easy to understand and even enjoyable. The easiest business to get is with current clients. Maintaining good relationships, always trying to innovate and improve the way you work with clients will be a key to your success in the long run.
Personal FinanceThrive Global

Melissa Pancoast of The Beans: “Have some savings”

Money has always been thought of as a taboo subject — something that we keep to ourselves and don’t speak out about publicly, or even to friends or family. We need to detach this stigma and help people become comfortable learning about finances, how to use them to their advantage, and stop associating shame with factors like debt.
Career Development & Adviceprdaily.com

A Communicator’s Guide to Building Empathy into Your Culture

Nationwide, Allstate and more share the ways empathy has positively impacted their engagement with employees for better business results. If 2020 taught us anything, it’s that empathy is vital to internal communications, but is often misunderstood. How employers and employees view empathy differs. While CEOs think of empathy in terms...
Career Development & AdviceForbes

How To Build A Strong Organizational Culture

Group CEO Hofstede Insights - Ensuring #theculturefactor is leveraged at executive level. As a thought leader when it comes to culture and the impact it has on business, I quite frequently get approached by business leaders who want to build a strong organizational culture. Understanding how to do this starts...
Real EstateGlobeSt.com

Leveraging Your Network to Open Deal Doors

Finding and doing deals is hard enough on your own. Better get your team involved for the connections, resources, and referrals that turn into deals. What CRE pro Sue Myers, a senior vice president at Assurance MMA, found is that it takes a village to raise a deal. As a member of CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women) Network, she’s realized that connecting with women is unmatched in effective deal-making—and helping everyone advance their careers.
Career Development & AdviceThe Next Web

4 strategies to ensure hyper-growth doesn’t kill your culture

Alex is an NHS trauma and orthopaedic surgeon by training. Passionate about improving human performance, he built and sold his first company (show all) Every startup aspires to scale, but doing so quickly will inevitably impact your team dynamic. When a startup of ten suddenly becomes a team of fifty, everything shifts: from the way you communicate with employees, to the way you hire, train, and retain.
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

How to Build a Cybersecurity Culture

Are you tired of seeing your papier-mâché network defenses torn to shreds? Do you wish you could fake your way through yet another audit, but fear being exposed by a data leak? Are hoodlums in Adidas clothing using your IT infrastructure as their own personal cloud? Well, tough. Cybercriminals are here to stay and your security budget isn’t getting any bigger. (Case in point: from 2019 to 2020, security budgets for enterprises decreased from $18.9 million to $14 million.) You are left with one option: learn to handle it like a pro.
Career Development & Advicewealthmanagement.com

Building Your Client Avatar

All too often, we dive head-first into marketing. We have a creative ad or event idea and we’re eager to see it come to life. While swift action can be valuable, there is tremendous value in pumping the brakes and making sure you have clarity around your target audience. Why?...
ComputersInfoQ.com

Jason Thane on Building a Values Based Culture

In this podcast Shane Hastie, Lead Editor for Culture & Methods, spoke to Jason Thane of GenUI about building a company on a values-based culture, how software development is fundamentally about communication and collaboration and advice on interviewing for values fit. Values are a key element to guide how to...
Economycfainstitute.org

“Your Network Is Your Net Worth”: Seven Tips to Propel Your Career

My thought leadership speaking tours to the Middle East and Europe were postponed and then postponed again in 2020. To convince the organizers to host their events online instead of in person, I went on a shopping spree and bought all kinds of audio and video equipment. That was on the last day before Singapore’s first pandemic-related lockdown in April 2021.
EconomyRegister Citizen

Building Confidence While Building Your Business

Many founders (if not all founders) experience self-doubt. So how do you keep going when the voices around you (and sometimes in your head) are telling you that you're on a fast track to failure?. Nicole Walters, founder and CEO of Inherit Learning Company and star of USA Network's She’s...
Wilmington, NCWilmingtonBiz

Hire For Culture To Keep Your Company On Track

Sponsored Content provided by Shari Leon - Human Resources Director, Highland Roofing Company. Employees love culture, not companies. To keep your company on track, hire for culture and not just for skills/experience. It all starts with the hiring process – you must ensure you are hiring people who fit your...
EconomyThrive Global

Maura Charles of Keep it Human: “Invest Wisely”

Invest Wisely — Put your money where your mouth is: if you decide to invest in digital transformation (which you absolutely should), make sure you are setting your people and teams up for success. As I said earlier, the companies preparing to disrupt your business and your industry are not holding back.

Comments / 0

Community Policy