Marlena Kaplan of CMNTY Culture: “Build your network”
I found being open and honest is the most effective way for me to lead. To inspire others, they should trust you and feel comfortable that you have their best interest in mind rather than some agenda. I have had many difficult discussions with others about their performance and find that being fully transparent is the best way to deliver a message that clearly identifies an issue but allows for open dialogue that can lead to real change.thriveglobal.com
Comments / 0