Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Disgraced Nickelodeon Producer Finally Speaks About Misconduct Allegations

By Doug Norrie
Posted by 
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Back in 2018, Dan Schneider was one of the more successful television producers around. But then the dude credited with bringing Nickelodeon to the top of the cable ratings abruptly left the company and essentially disappeared from the industry. It was an odd move at the time that brought up a number of different questions about the impetus for the network’s move as well as what Schneider may have done to warrant an ouster. In a New York Times interview this week, Schneider spoke out about the move and the allegations that cropped up over the years regarding his professional conduct.

www.giantfreakinrobot.com

Comments / 0

GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
730K+
Views
ABOUT

Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.

 https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Schneider
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drake Josh#Television#The New York Times#Icarly#Schneiders Bakery#Paramount
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Nickelodeon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Glows In Selfie With Her ‘Coconut’ Emme, 13, After House Hunting With Ben Affleck

Ready for the weekend! J.Lo and her 13-year-old daughter Emme looked so much alike in this sweet new photo as they snuggled up. Jennifer Lopez, 51, posted the cutest photo with her daughter Emme, 13! The This Is Me…Then singer and her daughter looked SO much alike as they posed for the selfie, shared to Jen’s Instagram account on Saturday, July 17. “#WeekendVibes with my coconut,” Jennifer captioned the photo, which has already racked over half a million likes.
Los Angeles, CAhotnewhiphop.com

Adult Film Star Dahlia Sky Passes Away From "Potential Suicide": Report

The adult film industry is mourning the tragic loss of one of its stars. Dahlia Sky was just a month shy of her 32nd birthday when on June 30, she was found dead inside of her vehicle in Los Angeles. There have been speculative reports regarding her cause of death, but the New York Post claims that police are investigating Sky as a "potential suicide."
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Biz Markie's Net Worth: How Much Was The Rapper Worth When He Died?

Rapper Biz Markie, the 57-year-old rapper best known for his 1989 track "Just a Friend" and for his unparalleled skills as a beat-boxer, died on July 16, according to Rolling Stone. As the magazine noted, Markie's death, which occurred weeks after rumors of his passing circulated in June, was caused by complications related to type two diabetes.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie leaves Today show set for exciting next venture

Savannah Guthrie hung up her Today show shoes on Friday and bid farewell to the show temporarily as she set off for new pastures. The star shared an excited post on Instagram informing her fans that she was finally leaving America and headed to Tokyo to fulfill her dreams of hosting the Olympic ceremony for NBC.
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Brad Pitt Secretly Dating A-list Ex for 'Mutual Benefits'?

More than 30 years in the limelight, Brad Pitt has spent years going through numerous relationships in Hollywood, but one of them was rumored to come back under the terms of "Friends with Benefits." Juliette Lewis, Christina Applegate, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Nicole Poturalski are a part of his...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Kelly Dodd In NEW Social Media Feud With ‘Pump Rules’ Star

Another day, another social media feud. Kelly Dodd is at odds with yet another Bravo star. This time, she’s fighting with someone who’s already had her share of online feuds. Previously, Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier called out the RHOC alum on Instagram. As fans know, Kelly is in the midst of a feud with Heather Dubrow.
RelationshipsPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Kasie Hunt’s husband?

POLITICAL correspondent Kasie Hunt made a shocking announcement. On Friday July 16, 2021, Hunt announced she leaving her position as Capitol Hill correspondent at MSNBC. When Hunt is not covering political news, she is at home with her husband Matthew Mario Rivera. Better known as Matt Rivera, he is a...
CelebritiesPopculture

Dahlia Sky, Adult Film Actress, Dead at 31

Dahlia Sky, a veteran adult film actress, was found dead in her apartment in the San Fernando Valley, California on June 30, the Los Angeles Police Department said. She was 31. Her death is being investigated as a "potential suicide." Sky was found in a vehicle with a fatal gunshot...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Jessa Seewald SLAMMED For Latest Video Of Daughter Ivy

On social media, former Counting On star Jessa Seewald often shares pictures and videos of her three children, Spurgeon, 5, Henry, 4, and Ivy, 2. Because she’s in the public eye, she gets her fair share of criticism from both fans and haters. She recently shared a seemingly harmless video of her daughter Ivy, but she got lots of negative comments in return.

Comments / 0

Community Policy