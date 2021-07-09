Disgraced Nickelodeon Producer Finally Speaks About Misconduct Allegations

Back in 2018, Dan Schneider was one of the more successful television producers around. But then the dude credited with bringing Nickelodeon to the top of the cable ratings abruptly left the company and essentially disappeared from the industry. It was an odd move at the time that brought up a number of different questions about the impetus for the network’s move as well as what Schneider may have done to warrant an ouster. In a New York Times interview this week, Schneider spoke out about the move and the allegations that cropped up over the years regarding his professional conduct.