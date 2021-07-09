Ben’s Friends builds bridge to sobriety

Back in 2016, The Indigo Road Hospitality Group hired chef Ben Murray to help open a new restaurant. One night, while in his hotel room, he took his own life. “Upon speaking with his family and digging a bit deeper, we came to realize that he had been struggling with addiction; he had been in and out of detox centers,” said Steve Palmer, founder/managing partner, The Indigo Road Hospitality Group. “The sad thing was that nobody knew he was struggling. [Even sadder] was that in that kitchen on that night were two sober chefs who would have done anything in the world to help him. It really struck us as the culture in hospitality where mental health until recently was something that we didn’t talk about. It was work the hours and it is just part of the deal.”