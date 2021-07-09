FDA Flags Certain Biocompatibility Concerns For NuVasive's Orthopedics' Precice Devices

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s mission to protect and promote the public health impacts the life of every American, every day. Our work encompasses an ever-widening array of foods, additives, cosmetics, medicines, and medical devices as the FDA regulates approximately 20 cents of every dollar spent annually by American consumers. The industries we regulate are constantly innovating, attracting skilled professionals, and upgrading their technological capabilities. The FDA must keep pace. FDA’s FY 2022 budget requests an increase of $185 million to embark on an effort to upgrade and modernize our physical and technological infrastructure, strengthen our talented workforce, and improve our scientific capability and regulatory structure.
