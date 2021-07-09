FDA Flags Certain Biocompatibility Concerns For NuVasive's Orthopedics' Precice Devices

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a notice about potential mechanical failures and biocompatibility concerns with MAGEC system devices from NuVasive. MAGEC is a surgical magnetic rod system used to treat early-onset scoliosis (EOS) in children under 10 years of age. The magnetic system can help avoid invasive surgeries, as growth rods can be adjusted with an external remote control. MAGEC is the only FDA-approved pure distraction-based system for EOS and is the most-used technology for EOS treatment in US, Anand Agarwal, PhD, Director of Research and Clinical Affairs at Spinal Balance Inc in Toledo, Ohio told Medscape Medical News in an email.