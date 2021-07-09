Cancel
Animals

Man’s SGDQ speedrun foiled by disobedient (virtual) dog

By Amelia Fruzzetti
nintendowire.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all know “a dog ate my homework,” but who amongst us has ever heard “my virtual dog refused to follow directions”? The crowd of SGDQ is now familiar with the idea, as an early morning Nintendogs speedrun went south due to sudden virtual disobedience. Runner ZooKetra was doing well...

#Dog#Speedrun#Foiled#Sgdq#Japanese#Nintendog#Vod
