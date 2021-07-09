Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In PayPal, Root Or DocuSign?

By Henry Khederian
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 9 days ago

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh maintained Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) with an Outperform and raised the price target from $322 to $342.

Evercore ISI Group analyst David Togut maintained PayPal with an Outperform and raised the price target from $313 to $370.

PayPal shares are trading higher by 0.3% at $295.89.

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained Root Inc (NASDAQ:ROOT) with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $18 to $16.

Root is trading lower by 1.1% at $8.98.

Piper Sandler analyst Rob Owens maintained Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) with an Overweight and raised the price target from $300 to $330.

DocuSign is trading lower by 0.9% at $286.26.

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
57K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wiim#Oppenheimer#Paypal Holdings Inc Lrb#Pypl#Evercore Isi Group#Wells Fargo#Root Inc Lrb Nasdaq#Docusign Inc Lrb Nasdaq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Why Investors Shouldn't Sell General Motors Stock

Following reports of two vehicles catching fire, General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) told owners of its 2017 to 2019 Bolt electric vehicles they should refrain from parking inside or charging their vehicles unattended overnight. The news regarding the vehicle fires is not a reason to sell the stock, tradinganalysis.com CEO Todd...
StocksBenzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Tilray

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares experienced unusual options activity on Thursday. The stock price moved down to $14.26 following the option alert. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
Stocksinvesting.com

1 Stock To Buy, 1 To Dump When Markets Open: DocuSign, Carnival

Stocks on Wall Street sold off on Friday, with the major averages ending in the red due to renewed concerns about an upsurge in infections of the Delta coronavirus variant. U.S. stocks could face more volatility in the week ahead as Q2 earnings season shifts into high gear, with reports expected from some of the big-name U.S. technology stocks, including Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), IBM (NYSE:IBM), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), and Snap (NYSE:SNAP).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Capital Analysts LLC Buys 2,002 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CoreFirst Bank & Trust Acquires 100 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 142.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Sells $3,570,125.00 in Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total transaction of $3,570,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CFO Jason P. Wells Buys 10,000 Shares

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CFO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Shares of Zendesk stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Newtyn Management LLC Takes $2.95 Million Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Newtyn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,000. Newtyn Management LLC owned 0.08% of Stamps.com as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing DocuSign's Unusual Options Activity

On Friday, shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $282.56. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Hawaiian Call Options (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,751 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 73% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,591 call options. HA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded...
MarketsTechCrunch

Extra Crunch roundup: Think like a VC, CockroachDB EC-1, handle your stock options

Database technology is fundamental infrastructure, which partially explains why it’s so resistant to innovation: Oracle Database was released in 1979, and MySQL didn’t reach the market until 1995. Since hitting the market six years ago, CockroachDB has become “a next-generation, $2-billion-valued database contender,” writes enterprise reporter Bob Reselman, who interviewed...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,791 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $115,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Truvestments Capital LLC

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,106,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,797.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,821,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
StocksBenzinga

Could GameStop's Stock Be Nearing Make It Or Break It Time?

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares are traded lower Thursday. The stock was a WallStreetBets favorite and seems to have lost some gas since its initial run-up. After hitting an intraday low of $159.48, shares closed at $166.82. GameStop Daily Chart Analysis. Shares have been sliding downwards and are nearing potential support...
StocksInvestorPlace

Only Buy Clover Stock if You Think Another Squeeze is Possible

Clover Health (NASDAQ:CLOV) stock has fallen back to around $9 per share. Should you buy this recent dip? It depends whether you are buying this on its fundamentals. Or, if you’re approaching this a short-term squeeze trade. As seen in my past coverage of “short squeeze” stocks, I’m skeptical that...
BusinessBenzinga

Apple Working On Offering 'Buy Now, Pay Later,' Rivaling Affirm, PayPal: Report

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is working on a plan to offer a “buy now pay later” product in partnership with Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS), Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. What Happened: The new service, known internally as Apple Pay Later, will allow consumers to pay for any Apple Pay purchase in installments and rivals similar services offered by Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) and PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL), as per the report.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

PayPal Stock Sitting Just Beneath Fresh Buy Point With Next Earnings Report On Tap

With second quarter earnings slated for July 28, PayPal (PYPL) is trading about 2% under a 309.24 buy point. Shares of San Jose, Calif.-based payments processor PayPal stock have been on a tear the past year as shoppers turned to digital purchases, and digital payment options. At the end of the first quarter, PayPal had 392 million active accounts, with total payment volume of about $285 billion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy