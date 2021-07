Partnership with Canadian Red Cross provides essential support for Canadians during COVID-19 pandemic. MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Baxter Canada released its three-year impact report for its national giving program 'Welcome Home' in partnership with the Canadian Red Cross. Since the establishment of the partnership in 2018, Baxter Canada has contributed more than $450,000 to provide greater access to essential resources for patients returning home from hospital and communities in need. With the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic, Baxter Canada extended its efforts with the Canadian Red Cross to find new and innovative ways to support Canadians who need it most and adapt existing programs to keep them running safely amid the pandemic.