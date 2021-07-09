Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Why Galectin Is Soaring And Sigilon Is Sinking Today

By Shanthi Rexaline
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xZe9Y_0as3EZrW00

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) and Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGTX) are among the biggest movers among biopharma stocks in early trading Friday.

Galectin Spikes On Positive Data For Early-stage Cancer Study: Galectin along with partner the Earle A. Chiles Research Institute, announced positive top-line data from the extension cohort of an investigator-initiated Phase 1b clinical trial of its lead drug belapectin, in combination with Merck & Co., Inc.'s (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda in patients with metastatic melanoma and head and neck cancer.

Compared to the initial phase 1b patients, the cohort in this extension study was heavily pretreated with systemic therapy and had a high burden of metastasis, with the lungs, soft tissues, and the liver being the most frequently involved organs.

Melanoma patient results included one partial response, four stable disease, and four progressive disease, providing a disease control rate of 56%, and head and neck cancer patients observed included two stable disease and three progressive disease, providing a disease control rate of 40%, the company noted.

The combination of belapectin and Keytruda was well tolerated and appeared safe.

"The results of the extension cohort support the rationale to conduct a Phase 2 randomized controlled-study to further evaluate the combination of belapectin with Keytruda compared to Keytruda alone and fully establish the benefit and immunological effects of this combination." Said Dr. Brendan Curti, the principal investigator of the study.

Galectin is engaged in the development of therapies to improve the lives of patients with chronic liver disease and cancer.

The stock was soaring 48.19% to $4.09.

Sigilon Sinks On Study Pause Amid Safety Scare: Sigilon said the Food and Drug Administration has notified the company that its Phase 1/2 study of SIG-001 in patients with severe or moderately severe hemophilia A, has been placed on clinical hold.

The clinical hold was initiated following the company's submission of a serious adverse event and temporary enrollment halt to the FDA and other regulatory agencies.

"The third patient, who received the highest dose of study drug, developed inhibitors to Factor VIII — a well-known complication of FVIII therapy," the company said.

The patient is responding well to medical treatment and his condition continues to improve, it added.

Sigilon noted that FDA has requested additional information or data on factors potentially contributing to the development of inhibitors in this patient, such as family history and immune stimulation from a recent vaccination.

Sigilon is a biopharma engaged in the development of functional cures for chronic diseases through its ‘Shielded Living Therapeutics' platform.

The stock was sliding 30.19% at $6.45.

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
57K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment#Galt#Sigilon Therapeutics#Sgtx#Merck Co Inc#Mrk Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
FDA
News Break
Cancer
Related
Posted by
Benzinga

Why Compass Minerals Shares Are Surging Today

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares are trading higher by 15% at $69.50 after the company announced it identified approximately 2.4 million metric tons of sustainable lithium resource. Compass Minerals produces two primary products: salt and specialty fertilizers. The company's main assets include rock salt mines in Ontario, Louisiana, and...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Lennox Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) shares are trading lower by 6.6% at $313.86 Wednesday afternoon. The company earlier announced its CEO will step down in 2022 and raised its FY21 guidance, though the midpoint of guidance was still below consensus estimates. Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole Deblase also maintained Lennox with a...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why GX Acquisition Stock Soared Today

GX Acquisition and Celularity announced plans to merge in January. After a delay to address questions raised by the SEC, the merger transaction closed today. The combined company will be called Celularity with the stock beginning trading next week with ticker symbol CELU. What happened. Shares of GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX)...
StocksBenzinga

Why Moderna Shares Are Rallying Today

Shares of COVID-19 vaccine company Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA), which ended Thursday's session with a market cap of $104.3 billion by virtue of a 5.28% rally, are seeing follow-through buying interest Friday. Standard & Poor's announced late Thursday Moderna will join the S&P 500 Index, effective before the market opens...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Novavax Stock Soared 90% in the First Half of 2021

Novavax's biggest catalyst was the U.K. phase 3 results for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373 announced in January. The vaccine stock gave up some of its initial gains in part due to a delay in its regulatory filings for NVX-CoV2373. Novavax expects to file for Emergency Use Authorization for the...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Affirm Holdings Stock Was Sinking Today

Apple is partnering with Goldman Sachs to introduce a "Buy Now, Pay Later" service. Shares of Affirm Holding (NASDAQ:AFRM) tumbled today on news that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was launching a rival "buy now, pay later" (BNPL) service. According to Bloomberg, Apple will be partnering with Goldman Sachs on the project, currently known as Apple Pay Later.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Was Creatd Stock Flying Today?

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) shares traded higher Monday on continued momentum after social media traders saw the stock had high short interest. The stock was also trending on social media sites such as StockTwits. The stock trades with a 7.8 million share float, which is quite small and allows the stock...
Stockspulse2.com

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Increases Over 40% Pre-Market: Why It Happened

The stock price of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) increased by over 40% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) increased by over 40% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to Galectin Therapeutics and the Earle A. Chiles Research Institute announcing top-line clinical data from the extension cohort of an investigator-initiated Phase 1b clinical trial of Belapectin, a galectin-3 inhibitor, in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with metastatic melanoma and head and neck cancer. The study was conducted under the direction of Dr. Brendan D. Curti, M.D., renowned cancer and melanoma expert.
StocksInvestorPlace

GALT Stock: The Big Trial News That Has Galectin Therapeutics Soaring

Today’s move in Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) certainly has created a buzz among biopharma investors. Indeed, the move of more than 25% in GALT stock signals what may be a revival of strong momentum seen in this stock in late-April. This is a stock that has seen a 52-week trading range...
Norcross, GAStreet.Com

Galectin Therapeutics Soars on Positive Melanoma Treatment Data

Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) - Get Report skyrocketed Friday after the biopharmaceutical company reported positive data from a clinical trial for its treatment for metastatic melanoma and head and neck cancer. Shares of the Norcross, Georgia, company were up 39% to $3.84 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics said it saw positive top-line...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Sigilon Therapeutics Stock Is Tanking Today

It looks like the company's hemophilia program could be over before it had a chance to really get started. Biotechnology start-up Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) is getting beaten down after announcing a clinical hold for its experimental hemophilia drug. Investors worried testing might not resume hammered shares of the clinical-stage biotech stock 23.4% lower as of 12:55 p.m. EDT on Friday.
IndustryPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Ocugen Are Dropping Today

The World Health Organization is reportedly saying a decision on Covaxin should come in four to six weeks. Ocugen recently reported positive news regarding the drug in a phase 3 trial. The stock dropped more than 3% by midafternoon. What happened. Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) dropped more than 3% on...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Pfizer Are Rising Today

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was up 1.6% late this morning after the company -- along with partner BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) -- indicated it will begin seeking authorization for a COVID vaccine booster next month. The push is on as the Delta variant becomes the dominant strain of the virus in more regions. So...
StocksBenzinga

Why Nio Shares Are Moving Today

Shares of Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE:NIO) and Chinese and Asia-Pacific companies at large are trading lower Thursday morning amid growing COVID-19 concerns in the region as well as regulatory concerns in the tech sector. Nio operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. The company designs and jointly manufactures, and...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

Why Aerpio Shares Are Skyrocketing Today

Shares of microcap biopharma Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO) are advancing strongly Thursday on above-average volume. The upside in reaction a positive analyst action. H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns upgraded Aerpio from Neutral to Buy and instituted a post-merger price target of $22 per share. Aerpio announced a reverse merger transaction...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Smart Global Holdings Shares Are Surging Today

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) shares are trading higher by 13.4% at $53.94 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued fourth-quarter EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates. SMART Global Holdings Inc is a designer and manufacturer of electronic products focused on memory...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Meta Materials Stock Crashed Today

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) stock crashed as much as 14% on Wednesday, the day after the company announced a new glucose monitoring prototype. The materials innovation company initially saw its stock pop yesterday on the news, however, today shares have given back all those gains and more. As of 11:45 a.m. EDT, the stock is down 10.8%.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Moderna Stock Soared 23% This Week

Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) surged more than 20% to a record closing high of $286.43 this week, as multiple events helped drive the biotech's stock higher. On Monday, Moderna appeared to benefit from the struggles of one of its key vaccine maker rivals. The Food and Drug Administration added a warning to Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine noting that it had been linked in extremely rare cases to an autoimmune condition known as Guillain-Barre syndrome. With no similar link found to that illness for Moderna's coronavirus vaccine, investors were likely betting that these potential safety concerns could lead to higher demand for Moderna's drug.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Global Interventional Oncology Devices Market 2021-2030: Focus On Thermal Tumor Ablation, Non-thermal Tumor Ablation, TACE, SIRT, TAE, Bland Embolization

DUBLIN, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Interventional Oncology Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global interventional oncology devices market is expected to grow from $2.015 billion in 2020 to $2.234 billion in 2021 at a compound...

Comments / 0

Community Policy