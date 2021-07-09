Cannes Review: Joachim Trier’s ‘The Worst Person In The World’

Aleksey German Jr arrives at Cannes with the story of a University professor confined to campus. David (Merab Ninidze), a university professor in a provincial Russian campus which has clearly seen better days, launches a one-man social media campaign designed to reveal the corruption of the local mayor. His actions backfire however, and he finds himself placed under house arrest and served with trumped up embezzlement charges (the same charges, coincidentally, which were made against Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov, who spent 18 months under house arrest). Aleksey German Jr’s latest film, a Kafkaesque single-location satire about the considerable cost of doing the right thing, lacks some of the dense complexity of his earlier work. But in David, the film has a charismatic and textured central character who widens the scope of a picture which rarely strays beyond the confines of a cluttered, claustrophobic apartment.