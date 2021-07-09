Cannes Review: Joachim Trier’s ‘The Worst Person In The World’
A sharp and poignant look at how one’s supposedly best years pass by so quickly you barely realize it, The Worst Person in the World is loaded with freshly observed intimate moments that make up the things of life. For about two-thirds of the way, director Joachim Trier and his co-writer Eskil Vogt keep this study of a smart, vibrant young woman alive with inventive scenes brimming with play and sex. The film loses its edge somewhat in the latter stretch with the rather mossy view that it’s basically all over by the time you’re in your thirties, but the sense of life’s fleeting nature is strongly and imaginatively conveyed in this Cannes Film Festival competition entry from Norway.deadline.com
