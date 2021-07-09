UConn reinstates women’s rowing team

University of Connecticut athletic director David Benedict takes questions during a news conference on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb). The school has reversed its earlier decision and will not be eliminating its women's rowing team. Pat Eaton-Robb

UConn has decided to reinstate its women’s rowing team, the school announced late Thursday night.

The school had announced in June 2020 that it was eliminating the program, along with its men’s tennis, swimming, and cross country teams.

Rowers at UConn later filed a Title IX lawsuit against the school in federal court. The court battle has seemingly been postponed now that the school has agreed to bring the program back for at least two years.

“We continue, as we must, to assess our compliance with Title IX and we have determined that additional participation opportunities for female student athletes are necessary at this time,” a statement issued by UConn read. “Accordingly, we have agreed to reinstate the women’s rowing team for two years and to stay the pending litigation initiated by members of the rowing team. During this time, we will conduct a more detailed assessment of the costs associated with possible program upgrades and work to secure the potential long-term reinstatement of the rowing program.”

One of the factors for eliminating the program originally, UConn officials said in their statement, was the fact that the team’s boathouse in Coventry is not owned by the school and needs “potentially significant and costly upgrades.”

“We appreciate the impact the decision last year to eliminate athletics programs had on affected student athletes, including members of the rowing team,” UConn’s statement continued. “UConn takes pride in being a destination school for female athletes and as we continually review our responsibilities under Title IX, we will work to support the rowing team in its upcoming seasons, including, among other steps, by identifying immediate facilities improvements that would be achievable in the near term.”