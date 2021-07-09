Cancel
Marvel's 'What If…?' Trailer Turns Everything Fans Know About the MCU Upside Down

By Amanda Mullen
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Marvel dropped the first look at its What If…? animated series, and it promises to turn everything fans know about the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) on its head. The trailer revisits some of the most iconic moments from the film franchise, but it reimagines them with different characters or circumstances. Following on the heels of Loki‘s exploration of alternate universes, the show looks to take a deep dive into the nature of time and reality — and bring viewers a lot of fun in the process.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen.

Enter the multiverse of unlimited possibilities. Watch the exciting trailer for Marvel Studios' first animated series, What If...? "What If... ?" features fan-favorite characters, including Peggy Carter, T'Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor and more. The new series, directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as head writer, features signature MCU action with a curious twist. What If...? starts streaming August 11, 2021, with new episodes Wednesdays on Disney+.

