Across the Texas Panhandle, hospitals and other medical facilities face a critical shortage of the blood and blood products used to treat trauma victims, mothers giving birth, and a variety of others who, without transfusions of blood or blood products, would likely die, according to Acacia Strube spokesperson for Coffee Memorial Blood Center, the organization that supplies the 29 hospitals and other medical facilities of the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles. "We're currently still able to supply the blood needs of our local hospitals, but if we don't see an uptick in donations, that could change."