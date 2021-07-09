Cancel
Dumas, TX

Coffee Memorial conducts blood drive in Dumas as health care facilities face critical shortage

By John Key City/Features Editor
Moore News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcross the Texas Panhandle, hospitals and other medical facilities face a critical shortage of the blood and blood products used to treat trauma victims, mothers giving birth, and a variety of others who, without transfusions of blood or blood products, would likely die, according to Acacia Strube spokesperson for Coffee Memorial Blood Center, the organization that supplies the 29 hospitals and other medical facilities of the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles. "We're currently still able to supply the blood needs of our local hospitals, but if we don't see an uptick in donations, that could change."

