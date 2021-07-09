Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

China’s easing gesture underscores growth worries

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3riSkj_0as3DZtj00
A man walks past the headquarters of the People’s Bank of China in Beijing, China, February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee

HONG KONG, July 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Beijing has relaxed its monetary policy tone. The People’s Bank of China on Friday cut the amount of cash most banks are required to hold as reserves for the first time in over a year, releasing 1 trillion yuan ($154 billion) in long-term liquidity into the system after months of self-imposed semi-austerity.

China’s quick pandemic recovery allowed the PBOC to keep interest rates steady, buttressing its currency and attracting foreign capital. But the uneven nature of the revival, driven more by investment than consumption, has not relieved stress in some sectors; a private survey showed growth in the critical services sector hit a 14-month low in June. There has been a flurry of defaults, even by state firms, and the bond market looks rattled. Crackdowns on technology firms and others have rocked stock markets too. When consumer inflation came in lower at 1.1% in June, it may have cleared the way for the PBOC to act.

The central bank says the move is consistent with its neutral policy stance. That’s technically true; benchmark interest rates haven’t changed. But it is no sign of confidence. (By Yawen Chen)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Abu Dhabi’s IPO season starts with a bang

Rot starts to spread in China’s e-grocery frenzy

Telenor hangs up on Myanmar

Chinese IPO fallout is just beginning

Gates Foundation puts purpose ahead of personality

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

146K+
Followers
178K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Yuan#Inflation#Pboc#Telenor#Chinese#Gates Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Place
Abu Dhabi
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
Country
China
Related
Economyrock947.com

China likely to keep lending benchmark LPR steady in July, outlook divided

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China will likely keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at its July fixing on Tuesday, a small majority of respondents to a Reuters survey believe, but there are growing expectations for a cut after a surprise lowering of bank reserve requirements. Eleven traders and analysts, or 52.4%...
CurrenciesDailyFx

US Dollar Outlook: SGD, THB, IDR, PHP May Fall on Capital Flight, Covid Risks

US Dollar, Singapore Dollar, Thai Baht, Indonesian Rupiah, Philippine Peso, ASEAN, Fundamental Analysis – Talking Points. The US Dollar extended gains against ASEAN currencies as Covid cases swell. Capital flight woes upside factor: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP. ASEAN event risks include the Bank of Indonesia and Singapore inflation data. US...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Yuan briefly weakens to 10-day low, markets await benchmark rate fix

SHANGHAI, July 19 (Reuters) - China's yuan briefly weakened to a 10-day low against the dollar on Monday, with safe-haven demand underpinning the U.S. currency as the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus stoked worries over the pace of the global economic recovery. Many market participants also refrained from making huge bets on the yuan ahead of China's monthly benchmark loan prime rate (LPR) fixing due on Tuesday amid divided views on the rate outlook, traders said. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) surprised markets last week when it delivered a cut in banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR). But it only partially rolled over a maturing liquidity tool and kept the one-year rate unchanged. Prior to market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate at 6.4700 per dollar, 5 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4705. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4760 per dollar and eased to a low of 6.4839, the softest level since July 9. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4791, 5 pips weaker than the previous late session close. Several currency traders said they were largely sitting back to await the next catalyst, with the focus turning to the July LPR fixing. "Whether LPR will get lower on 20th will be watched by the market. But given the MLF operation last week at an unchanged rate of 2.95% for 1-year, chances of lower LPR setting appear slim," Citi analysts said in a note. Meanwhile, cash conditions in the interbank markets after the RRR cut failed to loosen as much as markets had expected, with the benchmark overnight repo rate continuing to trade above 2%, a level that many investors use to gauge liquidity conditions. "In general, the monetary policy was not as loose as market had expected last week," said Li Liuyang, chief FX analyst at China Merchants Bank. "Easing expectations still require China's economic data to confirm the slowdown in the recovery before they gradually weigh on the exchange rate." By midday, the global dollar index stood at 92.725, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4828 per dollar. The yuan market at 0404 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.47 6.4705 0.01% Spot yuan 6.4791 6.4786 -0.01% Divergence from 0.14% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.76% Spot change since 2005 27.74% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.33 98.39 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.725 92.659 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4828 -0.06% * Offshore 6.6495 -2.70% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
Business101 WIXX

Japan central bank sees moderate impact from global commodity inflation

TOKYO (Reuters) – Rising global commodity prices are likely to push up Japan’s consumer inflation, though only for a temporary period, and to a smaller extent than in Western economies, the Bank of Japan said on Monday. As the inflation is driven by robust overseas demand, Japan’s corporate profits will...
BusinessUS News and World Report

South Korea Poised to Kick-Start Asia's Monetary Tightening

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea is set to be the first Asian economy to raise interest rates from pandemic-era lows as its hawkish, outgoing central bank governor steps up efforts to stamp out any incipient property bubbles or household debt stress. Bank of Korea Lee Ju-yeol surprised financial markets last...
Economynfcw.com

People’s Bank of China issues digital yuan trial progress report

Nearly 21m (20.87m) personal and 3.51m corporate digital yuan wallets have so far been issued during China’s ongoing trials of its central bank digital currency (CBDC), the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has revealed. To date, the digital currency — also known as e-CNY — has been used to make...
Businessraleighnews.net

Fitch affirms Malaysia at BBB+ with stable outlook

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Fitch Ratings on Monday affirmed Malaysia's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a stable outlook. Malaysia's rating balances prospects for strong and broad-based medium-term growth and persistent current account surpluses with a highly diversified export base, against high public debt, a low government revenue base and lingering political uncertainty, the rating agency said in a statement.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields slide on fears virus variant to hamper growth

(Adds fed fund futures) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to a five-month low on Monday as the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus sparked fears global growth would slow and hamper the reopening of economies. The 10-year yield fell 9.2 basis points to 1.207%, a low last seen in February. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond slid 9 basis points to 1.840% as equity markets worldwide fell and the safe-haven dollar and Swiss franc rose in a flight to safety. "This looks like a global flight to quality/risk-off event," said Scott Buchta, head of fixed income strategy at Brean Capital in Chicago. "The speed to the move down in yields almost mirrors the pace at which yields moved higher in February and March – too far, too fast," he said in an e-mail. The fundamental drivers of the bond market point to higher yields, not lower yields, said Stan Shipley, macro research analyst at Evercore ISI in New York. "But the wild card that we've had to deal with for the last year and a half is the coronavirus and now the variant," he said. "Most data on the variant unfortunately is deteriorating, so people are scrambling for safety until they can figure out what's happening." The Delta variant's spread has sparked risk-aversion, pushing bond yields lower and leaving stocks facing their longest losing streak since the pandemic first hit global markets 18 months ago. Fed Fund futures, a widely used security for hedging short-term interest rate risk, showed the chances of the Federal Reserve hiking rates in December 2022 dropped to 58% from 90% on July 13, when the consumer price index was released. The likelihood that the Fed hikes rates in January 2023 fell to 70% from 100% last Tuesday, while futures now are fully pricing in a hike in March 2023. Japanese stocks fell for a fourth straight session as the variant hit sentiment, England's "freedom day" ending COVID-19 lockdowns was marred by surging infections and Australian officials said Victoria state would extend a lockdown to slow the variant's spread. "That's the sentiment that's driving the rates market today - the expectation that may we'll slip back a little bit after all the progress we've made," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 99.3 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.4 basis points at 0.212%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.488%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.296%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3% a year for the next decade. July 19 Monday 11:28AM New York / 1528 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 0.002 Six-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 -0.003 Two-year note 99-213/256 0.2116 -0.014 Three-year note 99-248/256 0.3855 -0.044 Five-year note 100-218/256 0.6995 -0.078 Seven-year note 101-206/256 0.9806 -0.090 10-year note 103-236/256 1.2004 -0.099 20-year bond 108-88/256 1.7499 -0.106 30-year bond 112-144/256 1.8267 -0.103 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 8.50 -1.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.25 -1.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.25 -2.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -32.25 -2.25 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Additional reporting by Karen Brettell, Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Dan Grebler)
MarketsBusiness Insider

Stablecoins should be regulated like banks and central bank digital currencies could tame these 'wildcat' crypto tokens, according to research from the Fed and Yale

Researchers at the Federal Reserve and Yale University have released a report titled 'Taming the Wildcat Stablecoins.'. The report suggested stablecoins should be regulated like banks, and promoted CBDCs. The report preceded the Treasury's working group meeting Monday on stablecoins. Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before...
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Yields on US Treasury bonds fall to 5-month lows in search of safe haven

LONDON, Jul 19 (Reuters) – The return of the US 10-year Treasury bond fell to lows since mid-February on Monday amid fears of soaring cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19, which could hit the recovery global policy and lead the Federal Reserve to maintain an expansionary monetary policy for longer.
Businessfxempire.com

U.S Dollar Bulls Steering the Wagon in the Face of Rising Inflation

Buying pressures on the safe-haven currency further tamed precious metal’s shine, with gold dropping about 1% in value trading near $1,815 per ounce. Recent price patterns, DXY bulls are holding support at 92.7 area though they face an uphill battle breaking above 93 index points with U.S Fed Chief, Jerome Powell reiterating that rising inflation was likely to be transitory and that the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank would continue to support the $21.5 trillion economy.
Chinaneworleanssun.com

Foreign travelers to China can now use digital yuan central bank

Foreign visitors no longer need to open a bank account to make e-payments in China, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) announced on Friday. "Foreign residents temporarily traveling in China can open an e-CNY wallet to meet daily payment needs without opening a domestic bank account," the bank said in its so-called white paper on e-CNY, China's government-developed digital currency.
Economybeincrypto.com

PBOC Releases Digital Yuan Updates in New Whitepaper

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has released a new whitepaper relating to the country’s progress with its central bank digital currency (CBDC). The 15-page document, released on July 16, offers updates on the development of China’s e-CNY, or digital yuan. It also asserted various key definitions, objectives and visions for the project. Including, defining the e-CNY as a digital version of a fiat currency; that it adopts a centralized management model, as well as a two-tier operating system; and that the CBDC would act primarily as a substitute for, and will co-exist with, cash already in circulation.
New York City, NYMetro International

Stocks slide, bond yields dip as inflation worries linger

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) – Global stock markets ended lower on Friday as investors grappled with fears of rising inflation and a surge in coronavirus cases while the dollar edged higher after upbeat U.S. retail sales data reaffirmed an economy in strong recovery mode. The Commerce Department said retail sales rose...
BusinessShareCast

BoJ leaves monetary policy unchanged, downgrades GDP forecast

The Bank of Japan left monetary policy unchanged on Friday but downgraded its 2021 growth forecast. The BoJ left its policy balance rate and 10-year yield target unchanged at -0.1% and 0.0% respectively, in line with consensus expectations. It also downgraded its real GDP forecast for this year to 3.8%...
Businesswashingtonnewsday.com

In the second quarter, China’s growth slowed to 7.9%.

In the second quarter, China’s growth slowed to 7.9%. China’s economic growth slowed in the second quarter, according to official data released Thursday, with consumers staying cautious about splurging and businesses coping with rising raw material costs. The world’s second-largest economy has recovered quickly from the coronavirus pandemic that hit...
Economyjust-auto.com

VW’s China unit sees chip shortage easing

While many automakers around the world are struggling to deal with a shortage of critical electronic components caused by the semiconductor supply crisis, Volkswagen’s Chinese unit expects the crisis to ease over the next six months. In remarks reported by Reuters, VW’s China operations chief Stephan Woellenstein said he expected...
StocksInternational Business Times

Stocks Sag On Concerns About Covid, Global Growth

Global stocks mostly fell Friday as worries about rising Covid-19 cases and their effect on global growth weighed on sentiment, pushing Wall Street into the red for the week. After data showed an unexpected rise in US retail sales, Wall Street pushed higher at the open. But markets soon tumbled into the red and losses grew as the day progressed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy