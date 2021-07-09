China’s easing gesture underscores growth worries

A man walks past the headquarters of the People’s Bank of China in Beijing, China, February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee

HONG KONG, July 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Beijing has relaxed its monetary policy tone. The People’s Bank of China on Friday cut the amount of cash most banks are required to hold as reserves for the first time in over a year, releasing 1 trillion yuan ($154 billion) in long-term liquidity into the system after months of self-imposed semi-austerity.

China’s quick pandemic recovery allowed the PBOC to keep interest rates steady, buttressing its currency and attracting foreign capital. But the uneven nature of the revival, driven more by investment than consumption, has not relieved stress in some sectors; a private survey showed growth in the critical services sector hit a 14-month low in June. There has been a flurry of defaults, even by state firms, and the bond market looks rattled. Crackdowns on technology firms and others have rocked stock markets too. When consumer inflation came in lower at 1.1% in June, it may have cleared the way for the PBOC to act.

The central bank says the move is consistent with its neutral policy stance. That’s technically true; benchmark interest rates haven’t changed. But it is no sign of confidence. (By Yawen Chen)

