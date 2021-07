Lenovo has launched two new machines for those who find it hard to choose between a PC and a tablet. These are the Yoga Duet 7i and the IdeaPad Duet 3. Both devices let you choose between a laptop mode with an attached keyboard, and a tablet mode. The Duet 7i comes with a 13in 2K display, 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. You can get your hands on the Yoga Duet 7i for ₹79,999. If you’re looking for something that isn’t as heavy on your pockets, the IdeaPad Duet 3 is available for ₹29,999. For this price, you get a 10.3in WUXGA IPS display, Intel Celeron N4020 processor, and Intel UHD Graphics 600. Both devices support the Lenovo Digital Pen.