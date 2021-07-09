Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

BBC contract to broadcast Wimbledon extended until 2027

By Caroline Davies
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YaETm_0as3DQxC00
Elise Mertens and Su-Wei Hsieh during their doubles semi-final match at Wimbledon Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

The longest partnership in sports broadcasting history is to reach a century after the BBC announced it is to extend its contract to broadcast Wimbledon until 2027.

The agreement will mean the broadcaster marking 100 years of coverage from the grass court grand slam in SW19, with its first Wimbledon coverage broadcast on radio from Centre Court on 29 June 1927. That year a microphone and loudspeakers were installed on the court to broadcast the calls of the umpire. The system of seeding players in the tournament was also introduced, along with a special foot fault judge.

Next year will mark the 85th anniversary of the BBC’s televised coverage, which began in 1937 at a time when interest was high following the Briton Fred Perry’s victories in the previous three championships, though in the event the men’s final was won by the American Don Budge. Microphones had to be positioned to pick up the sound.

Fred Perry wins Wimbledon in 1936, 77 years before Andy Murray

“Wimbledon has a special place in the hearts of the nation and with this extension we can continue our longstanding and valued partnership with the All England Club,” said Barbara Slater, the director BBC Sport. “Wimbledon on the BBC will continue to bring the nation must-see sporting moments free-to-air, captivating audiences of all ages.”

The agreement means the grand slam remains free-to-air across BBC television, online and radio. In 2019, a peak audience of 9.6 million watched the men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer on BBC One.

“We are absolutely delighted to have extended our historic partnership,” said Mick Desmond, the commercial and media director at the All England Lawn Tennis Club. “The BBC is as synonymous with Wimbledon as strawberries and cream , and enables us to reach all corners of the UK through their outstanding production and network of platforms. We are really looking forward to continuing to take this relationship from strength to strength, and celebrating 100 years together in 2027.”

ESPN will continue to be the exclusive home of the Championships in the US under the terms of a new 12-year-agreement with the AELTC. ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC will continue to present coverage over the fortnight, and add live coverage on ABC of play on the middle weekend of the event, with matches being held on “middle Sunday” from next year.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Kent, 85, announced this would be his last Wimbledon as president of the AELTC, a position he has held for more than 50 years, during which he has presented trophies on more than 350 occasions to players ranging from Rod Laver and Ann Jones in 1969, to Roger Federer and Serena Williams.

On stepping down, the duke said: “It has been an honour to serve this remarkable institution for as long as I have. To have seen this tournament, and the game of tennis, grow and inspire generations over the span of five decades has been an extraordinary experience, and I am incredibly proud to have been part of it.” It is not known who will succeed him. The Duchess of Cambridge has been patron of the AELTC since 2016, after taking over the role from the Queen.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Fred Perry
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Rod Laver
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Bbc Radio#Bbc Sport#Wimbledon Photograph#Centre Court#Briton#American#The All England Club#Bbc Sport#Bbc One#Aeltc#Espn2#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
BBC
News Break
Sports
Related
Tennisnickiswift.com

The Truth About Roger Federer's Wife

Roger Federer is one of the biggest names in professional tennis. According to Britannica, "His total of 20 career men's singles Grand Slam championships" was the most in tennis history up until it was recently matched by the Spanish pro tennis player Rafael Nadal. And even at the age of 39 with new blood taking on the courts year after year, the Swiss native hasn't thrown in his racket yet. Fans are already looking forward to watching him play in Wimbledon's 2021 tournament and are hoping he can take home his ninth title from the event.
TennisHello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Serena Williams breaks her silence after sudden Wimbledon withdrawal

Serena Williams has revealed she has been left "heartbroken" following her premature Wimbledon departure on Tuesday. The 39-year-old was forced to withdraw from her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich due to a leg injury. During the match, the mum-of-one had to take some medical time out. She returned to the...
TennisPosted by
FanBuzz

Novak Djokovic Married His High School Sweetheart

There are five tennis players who have stood above the rest the past two decades: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic. Federer, Nadal, Williams and Murray remain great, but Djokovic is still at the peak of his powers. The 19-time Grand Slam champion is the...
Tennistownandcountrymag.com

Four-Time Medalist Serena Williams Confirms She Won't Participate in the Tokyo Olympics

Serena Williams confirmed that she won't be participating in the 2020 Summer Olympics, which will kick off in Tokyo on July 23, 2021 following a year's delay. The four-time Olympic gold medalist announced the news during a pre-Wimbledon press conference. "I'm actually not on the Olympic list—not that I'm aware of. If so, then I shouldn't be on it," Williams told reporters.
TennisPosted by
ClutchPoints

Novak Djokovic felt disrespected in Wimbledon final against Matteo Berrettini, wins it all anyway

Novak Djokovic is on top of the tennis world — again. This is after the Serbian defeated Italian youngster Matteo Berrettini in the 2021 Wimbledon men’s singles tournament in four sets via a 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 score on Sunday. This is a history-making win for Djokovic, who just became the first man since the 1960s to capture the first three grand slam titles of a season, as pointed out by ATP TOUR.
TennisHello Magazine

The real reason Novak Djokovic moved his family to grand £8.5m Marbella mansion

Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic lives in Marbella along with his wife Jelena and children Stefan and Tara. WOW: Serena Williams' new home transformation sends fans wild. While many athletes relocate due to work commitments, this tennis pro made the big move to Marbella after living in Monte Carlo for 15 years because his own brother introduced him to the town.
Tennisgoodhousekeeping.com

Naomi Osaka Fans Are Losing It Over Her Boyfriend Cordae's Comment on Her Instagram

Naomi Osaka can't stop and won't stop dominating the tennis court. Recently, the 23-year-old tennis star was named the best athlete in women's sports at the ESPYS and will soon be representing Japan at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games. While Naomi continues to thrive, she looks to her boyfriend, 23-year-old rapper Cordae, for support off the court.
TennisPosted by
The Associated Press

John McEnroe’s comments on BBC TV broadcast draw attention

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Former tennis star John McEnroe’s reaction on the BBC’s broadcast to British teenager Emma Raducanu’s mid-match retirement at Wimbledon has put him in the spotlight. McEnroe, a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, appears as an analyst on the host country’s television coverage at the All England...
Celebritieschatsports.com

Ajla Tomljanovic and Matteo Berrettini relationship details

Australian WTA player Ajla Tomljanovic is currently probably consoling her boyfriend Matteo Berrettini for losing the Wimbledon final to Novak Djokovic, as he was trying to become the first Italian to win the grass-court Grand Slam. The couple started dating some two years ago, when Ajla was spotted cheering for...
Tennisalbuquerqueexpress.com

US tennis teen Gauff to miss Olympics with Covid-19 positive

American teen tennis star Coco Gauff will miss the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19, she announced on Sunday. Gauff, coming off a run to the fourth round at Wimbledon, tweeted her sadness at missing out on "a dream come true" at age 17. "I am so disappointed to...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Vika Azarenka and Angie Kerber out from Tokyo Olympics

Negative news continues to arrive ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. Tennis players of the caliber of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Nick Kyrgios and Jannik Sinner will not participate in the men's tournament; while the intentions of Novak Djokovic are not yet clear: Nole after winning Wimbledon questioned his presence.
TennisESPN

Sebastian Korda loss at Wimbledon extends U.S. drought

Karen Khachanov held off Sebastian Korda, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 10-8, on Monday to advance to his first Wimbledon quarterfinals. Korda, who turned 21 on Monday, had been the last American man remaining in the draw. The fourth-round match featured 13 breaks of serve -- a record for combined breaks...
RugbyBBC

George Nott: Lock extends London Irish contract

London Irish second row George Nott has extended his contract with the Premiership club. The 25-year-old has made 37 appearances for the Exiles since joining from Sale Sharks ahead of the 2019-20 campaign. "George has been a great addition ever since he arrived," Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney told...
SportsBBC

Nathan Sowter: Middlesex leg-spinner extends contract until 2022

Middlesex leg-spinner Nathan Sowter has extended his contract with the north London club by another year until 2022. The 28-year-old has taken 123 wickets in all competitions since making his debut in 2015. "We love the way he is committed to the cause in all matches he plays," Middlesex head...
SportsBBC

Alex Hales extends Nottinghamshire Outlaws contract

One-day specialist batsman Alex Hales has signed a two-year white-ball deal which will keep him at Nottinghamshire until the end of the 2023 season. The 32-year-old, widely seen as one of the world's most destructive one-day batsmen, is Notts' leading T20 scorer this season, with 382 runs at 47.75. Hales...

Comments / 0

Community Policy