BBC contract to broadcast Wimbledon extended until 2027

Elise Mertens and Su-Wei Hsieh during their doubles semi-final match at Wimbledon Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

The longest partnership in sports broadcasting history is to reach a century after the BBC announced it is to extend its contract to broadcast Wimbledon until 2027.

The agreement will mean the broadcaster marking 100 years of coverage from the grass court grand slam in SW19, with its first Wimbledon coverage broadcast on radio from Centre Court on 29 June 1927. That year a microphone and loudspeakers were installed on the court to broadcast the calls of the umpire. The system of seeding players in the tournament was also introduced, along with a special foot fault judge.

Next year will mark the 85th anniversary of the BBC’s televised coverage, which began in 1937 at a time when interest was high following the Briton Fred Perry’s victories in the previous three championships, though in the event the men’s final was won by the American Don Budge. Microphones had to be positioned to pick up the sound.

“Wimbledon has a special place in the hearts of the nation and with this extension we can continue our longstanding and valued partnership with the All England Club,” said Barbara Slater, the director BBC Sport. “Wimbledon on the BBC will continue to bring the nation must-see sporting moments free-to-air, captivating audiences of all ages.”

The agreement means the grand slam remains free-to-air across BBC television, online and radio. In 2019, a peak audience of 9.6 million watched the men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer on BBC One.

“We are absolutely delighted to have extended our historic partnership,” said Mick Desmond, the commercial and media director at the All England Lawn Tennis Club. “The BBC is as synonymous with Wimbledon as strawberries and cream , and enables us to reach all corners of the UK through their outstanding production and network of platforms. We are really looking forward to continuing to take this relationship from strength to strength, and celebrating 100 years together in 2027.”

ESPN will continue to be the exclusive home of the Championships in the US under the terms of a new 12-year-agreement with the AELTC. ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC will continue to present coverage over the fortnight, and add live coverage on ABC of play on the middle weekend of the event, with matches being held on “middle Sunday” from next year.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Kent, 85, announced this would be his last Wimbledon as president of the AELTC, a position he has held for more than 50 years, during which he has presented trophies on more than 350 occasions to players ranging from Rod Laver and Ann Jones in 1969, to Roger Federer and Serena Williams.

On stepping down, the duke said: “It has been an honour to serve this remarkable institution for as long as I have. To have seen this tournament, and the game of tennis, grow and inspire generations over the span of five decades has been an extraordinary experience, and I am incredibly proud to have been part of it.” It is not known who will succeed him. The Duchess of Cambridge has been patron of the AELTC since 2016, after taking over the role from the Queen.