2021 MLB Mock Draft 3.0: Kiley McDaniel predicts the first two rounds

It would be easy for the Atlanta Braves to go into sell mode. They are presently a game under .500 at 44-45, Ronald Acuna Jr. has been lost for the season due to a torn ACL, their pitching has been a disappointment, and they are in need of outfield depth. Even though the Braves are four games out of first in a division where the Mets have been unable to distance themselves due to their own injury woes, they would appear to have a difficult road ahead if they are looking to reach the postseason.