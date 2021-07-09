Seeking Public Input on Chimney Rock National Monument Fee Proposal
Forest Service Seeks Public Input on Chimney Rock National Monument Fee Proposal. Pagosa Springs, Colo., June 11, 2021— The San Juan National Forest is proposing changes to the management, operations, and fee structure associated with Chimney Rock National Monument. Significant capital improvements, coupled with increased visitation and other changed conditions, point to the need for the Forest to assume greater responsibility for site management. The changes are in line with agency guidance, Recreation Enhancement Act parameters for fee collections, and management practices at comparable parks and monuments.pagosasprings.com
