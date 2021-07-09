Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pagosa Springs, CO

Seeking Public Input on Chimney Rock National Monument Fee Proposal

By normvance
pagosasprings.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForest Service Seeks Public Input on Chimney Rock National Monument Fee Proposal. Pagosa Springs, Colo., June 11, 2021— The San Juan National Forest is proposing changes to the management, operations, and fee structure associated with Chimney Rock National Monument. Significant capital improvements, coupled with increased visitation and other changed conditions, point to the need for the Forest to assume greater responsibility for site management. The changes are in line with agency guidance, Recreation Enhancement Act parameters for fee collections, and management practices at comparable parks and monuments.

pagosasprings.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pagosa Springs, CO
Pagosa Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Forest Service#Monuments#Access#4th Grade#Us Forest Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Two more Texas Democrats test positive for Covid-19

Two more Texas Democrats who fled to Washington in an attempt to block passage of Republican-sponsored voter restrictions have tested positive for Covid-19, the state House Democratic Caucus said Sunday. The number of positive cases in the state House delegation is now five. Three were reported Saturday. State Rep. Trey...
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news Sunday on social media, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. It would have been Gauff's first Olympic appearance after notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Senator: Bipartisan infrastructure bill loses IRS provision

WASHINGTON (AP) — A proposal to strengthen IRS enforcement to crack down on tax scofflaws and help fund a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure spending bill is officially off the table, Republican Sen. Rob Portman said Sunday. Portman, who is involved in negotiating the bill, cited “pushback” from fellow Republican...

Comments / 0

Community Policy