Dana White shares his picks for the most overlooked fights heading into UFC 264

By Adam D Martin
 9 days ago
UFC president Dana White shared his picks for the most overlooked fights heading into this Saturday’s blockbuster UFC 264 pay-per-view card. The main event of UFC 264 is a trilogy fight between rivals Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. This is the fight that all the fans can’t wait to see, but there are also 12 other fights on the card, and some of them are getting lost in the shuffle. Taking to his social media, White told fans about two fights that he thinks are being overlooked ahead of UFC 264.

