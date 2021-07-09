The Maine On How They Manage To Stay Fresh After 14 Years

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleIf there’s one thing The Maine has done well as a band since their debut in 2007, it’s having found their niche. The Tempe, Arizona, natives have been at the forefront of the pop-rock scene for more than a decade. While many of their peers from the aughts retreated from the spotlight, The Maine boasts admirable longevity — not to mention musical evolution. So, it begs the question, “What’s the secret?” While the band is as humble as they are prolific, vocalist John O'Callaghan admits there’s one important factor that’s given them staying power. As they release their eighth studio album, XOXO: From Love & Anxiety In Real Time, on July 9, The Maine reflects on how this record is different from anything they’ve done before, and how they’ve managed to stay fresh after so long.

