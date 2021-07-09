Piedra Road resurfacing project to begin Monday
Piedra Road Resurfacing project to begin on the Pagosa Ranger District. Pagosa Springs, Colo., July 8, 2021— Reconstruction and resurfacing of the Piedra Road (NFSR 631) on the Pagosa Ranger District of the San Juan National Forest is scheduled to begin on July 12th and may continue for up to two months. The project begins at Jack’s Pasture road and extends to the intersection with the Williams Creek Road (NFSR 640) for a total of 11.62 miles.pagosasprings.com
