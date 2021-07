It’s your night to make dinner and you are trying to get everything ready and make sure it’s all still hot, the story of most of our lives. This makes me think of my days in undergrad and Meal Management 101. Yes, I actually had to take a class in meal prep and planning. It was super fun, and we learned all the ins and outs of making sure our meals were well-planned out and all items were ready at about the same time. So if this is something that you struggle with, keep reading for some tips that will assist you from beginning to end.