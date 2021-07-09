Cancel
Hamilton County, FL

Flood Warning issued for Hamilton, Suwannee by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 01:08:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hamilton; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Suwannee River At Suwannee Springs affecting Hamilton and Suwannee Counties. For the SUWANNEE - UPPER...including Suwannee Springs...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1000 AM EDT. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Suwannee River At Suwannee Springs. * From this evening to early Monday morning. * At 9:15 AM EDT Friday the stage was 54.9 feet. * Flood stage is 60.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Monday evening to a crest of 60.1 feet early Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday afternoon. * Impact...At 60.0 feet, Water comes over the bank at Suwannee Springs Park and begins to flood low lying areas of the park in Suwannee County. In Hamilton County, portions of SW 79th Terrace begin to flood. * Impact...At 62.0 feet, In Suwannee County, the entrance to the Suwannee Springs Park floods. Deese-Howard boat ramp is inacessible.

alerts.weather.gov

Suwannee, FL
Hamilton County, FL
Suwannee County, FL
