Loudon County, TN

Flood Advisory issued for Loudon, Monroe by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 08:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Loudon; Monroe The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Loudon County in east Tennessee Northwestern Monroe County in east Tennessee * Until noon EDT. * At 954 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sweetwater, Loudon, Vonore, Greenback, Philadelphia, Tellico Village and Fort Loudon State Park.

