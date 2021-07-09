Nursing facility, affordable housing approved for former Wilson Farm site
SOUTH BRUNSWICK – Applicant Jaynar Construction has received approval to build age-restricted affordable housing, a nursing home and a dialysis center off Route 27. The South Brunswick Planning Board granted preliminary major subdivision and preliminary site plan approval with bulk variances to construct the buildings on a 17.74-acre site in the Wilson Farm Development zone, located at 3614-3622 Route 27, 3624-3634 Route 27 and 3636-3668 Route 27 in South Brunswick.centraljersey.com
