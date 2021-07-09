Nursing facility, affordable housing approved for former Wilson Farm site

KEYPORT – Municipal officials in Keyport are proposing to appropriate $1 million to pay for water and sewer improvements in the borough. On July 6, members of the Borough Council introduced a bond ordinance that will, if adopted, appropriate $1 million and authorize the issuance of $950,000 in bonds or notes to finance a portion of the cost of the planned improvements. A down payment of $50,000 will cover the remaining costs, according to the bond ordinance.