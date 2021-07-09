Bruce Springsteen: Live in the Heartland -- new book documents Cleveland's history with 'The Boss'
Cleveland rock photographer Janet Macoska has spent five decades photographing Bruce Springsteen in Northeast Ohio. From his early beginnings in 1974 to the iconic Born in the USA tour to the 2016 River Tour -- Janet's been there with her camera capturing Springsteen's every move and mood on stage. Macoska has teamed up with journalist Peter Chakerian to release a brand new book called 'Bruce Springsteen: Live in the Heartland' that documents Springsteen's Cleveland history.fox8.com
