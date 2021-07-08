Cancel
Clinton, NC

Leading Sampson: Thomas’ Devotion to Community and Education Continues

By Cheyenne McNeill
sampsoncc.edu
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs he began tallying up his years of experience, Dr. Ted Thomas realized that he has dedicated over half of his life to formal education, including his time as a student, time serving as a mentor, and time spent on various boards. Early in life, Thomas recognized the importance of education and the impact it could have on the lives of young and old people alike. Now, as the Chair of the SCC Board of Trustees, Thomas continues to dedicate his time and energy toward guaranteeing students are afforded every opportunity possible.

thevikingvoice.sampsoncc.edu

Comments / 0

