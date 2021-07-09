Watch the Aston Martin Valkyrie Scream Up the Hill At Goodwood

The Aston Martin Valkyrie is one of those fantastic combinations of guts, ambition, and technical know-how. We don't see cars like it too often, and when we do finally get to see them in the metal, there's always a little bit of spectacle involved. Watching one finally shed its camouflage and race up the hill climb at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed, is a good example. And now you can do so yourself, via the video below.