Watch the Aston Martin Valkyrie Scream Up the Hill At Goodwood

MotorTrend Magazine
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Aston Martin Valkyrie is one of those fantastic combinations of guts, ambition, and technical know-how. We don't see cars like it too often, and when we do finally get to see them in the metal, there's always a little bit of spectacle involved. Watching one finally shed its camouflage and race up the hill climb at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed, is a good example. And now you can do so yourself, via the video below.

