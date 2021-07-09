Cancel
Denver Radio Star Steffan Tubbs on Return After Fifty Day COVID-19 Fight

By Michael Roberts
Westword
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteffan Tubbs tweeted this self-portrait to celebrate his July 8 return to the KNUS airwaves. On July 8, KNUS afternoon-drive host Steffan Tubbs returned to the airwaves after coming down with a serious COVID-19 case that landed him in the hospital for nearly a week and kept him away from the studio for fifty days. The recovery process has been long, difficult and frustrating, and he admits that it isn't over yet.

Colorado StateWestword

Colorado COVID-19 Variants Under Investigation Double in Days

Even after Governor Jared Polis's declaration last week that the state of emergency enacted over COVID-19 was officially over, the disease continues to spread and mutate statewide. According to new data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, variants under investigation have more than doubled over the past six days.
Columbus, OHinsideradio.com

Dino Tripodis Returns To Columbus Morning Radio After Three-Year Absence.

Saga Communications AC “Sunny 95” WSNY Columbus, OH has welcomed back Dino Tripodis to morning drive. He reclaims the seat next to Stacy McKay as co-host, reuniting a team that had previously worked at WSNY from 1994 to 2007 and from 2010 to 2018. Tripodis left the station in June 2018 to focus on his writing and acting career and launching a podcast.
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Here's why the sky is so smoky in Colorado

"Colorado will see a couple of waves of thicker smoke over the next couple days," according to the National Weather Service of Boulder. Smoke continues to be very visible in Colorado's skies thanks to out-of-state fires and the Morgan Creek Fire in northwestern Colorado. Wildfires continue to rage in the...
Denver, COcapcity.news

Denver Zoo to start vaccinating animals for COVID-19

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Denver Zoo tweeted today that they will begin vaccinating their animals against COVID-19 starting as early as next week. According to the Tweets, the Denver Zoo has been approved to use the Zoetis Inc. vaccine, which is specifically intended for use in animals. “The Zoetis vaccine...
Denver, COWestword

Collective Misnomer Returns In Person With Young Documents

Few Denver cultural organizations have been as cautious through the pandemic as Collective Misnomer. While bars and restaurants are packed, galleries and venues are back and most movie theaters have returned, Denver's nomadic microcinema has yet to have an in-person event. But that's about to change. Artist Adán La Garza,...
Denver, COPosted by
David Heitz

Wild animals in Denver multiplying

Front Range urbanites have clashed with members of the wild kingdom several times this month. A bear opened a window in Boulder, crawled inside and ate all the cat food. A mountain lion took refuge under someone’s porch, freaking out the city housecat inside.
Wyoming StateComplex

Wyoming Bar Faces Criticism For Selling Homophobic T-Shirt In Support of Anti-Gay Violence

The Eagle’s Nest bar in Cheyenne, Wyoming has come under fire after the owner sold homophobic t-shirts advocating for the murder of gay people. Per the Washington Post, the t-shirts in question were circulating on Facebook, which ultimately led to Sara Burlingame of Wyoming Equality to approach the owner of the bar, Raymond Bereziuk. While Burlingame was initially unsuccessful in getting Bereziuk to stop selling the t-shirts, he’s since claimed that he’s sold out of stock.
Denver, COWestword

Ten More Things To Do in and Around Denver This Weekend

After the excitement of the All-Star Game, Denver is back...in a big way. Events are blossoming all over town, and the fun is spreading through the foothills into mountain festivals. We've collected plenty of free fun in this list; keep reading for ten of the best ticketed events in and...
Denver, COWestword

Tay Anderson Admits Suicidal Thoughts, Rips DPS and Media

Early July 14, embattled Denver School Board member Tay Anderson released an open letter announcing his plans to resume the full duties of his position, even though an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations that he's energetically denied has not yet been completed. But a press conference later that day did far more than simply rehash the content of the statement.
Colorado StateWestword

Marijuana Supporters Rally in Colorado Springs for Sha'Carri Richardson

Marijuana activists have organized a petition and rally today, July 15, in front of United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) offices in Colorado Springs to protest sprinter Sha'Carri' Richardson's exclusion from the Summer Olympics. Richardson was the fastest woman in the 100-meter race at the U.S. Track and Field qualifying trials...
Colorado StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Best Burrito Places in Colorado

Burritos, originally from Mexico, are now a staple in the United States. These dishes are now served at restaurants for lunch, dinner, and late at night. They are either loaded with slow-cooked meat and rice or stuffed with eggs and sautéed vegetables. You can now find a burrito to suit every taste in Colorado, thanks to heavenly tortillas.
Denver, COPosted by
Carrie Wynn

New statistics show that every one in five homeowners in Denver has only lived in their home since 2017

According to a LendingTree analysis of U.S. Census data, nearly one in five homeowners in metro Denver have moved into their current home since 2017, a whopping 19.5%. This makes Denver the 9th highest ratio of newcomers out of the 50 major metros that LendingTree examined. As of today Las Vegas, Nevada is the leader of newcomers with 23.2%, followed closely by Phoenix Arizona at 22.3% and Jacksonville Florida at 22%.

