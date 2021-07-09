Denver Radio Star Steffan Tubbs on Return After Fifty Day COVID-19 Fight

Steffan Tubbs tweeted this self-portrait to celebrate his July 8 return to the KNUS airwaves. On July 8, KNUS afternoon-drive host Steffan Tubbs returned to the airwaves after coming down with a serious COVID-19 case that landed him in the hospital for nearly a week and kept him away from the studio for fifty days. The recovery process has been long, difficult and frustrating, and he admits that it isn't over yet.