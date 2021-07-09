Cancel
Tim Atlas’ “Water” Floats Along in the World of a Troubled Mind

By Austin Nguyen
PopMatters
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter releasing music independently for nearly a decade, Tim Atlas signed his first record deal with Nettwerk Records to release his latest sun-kissed EP QUOTA. For the most part, the lead singles from the project pick up where Together Lonely left off with Atlas’ signature sound of psychedelic R&B that’s thick, sticky, and subtly sweet as a pandan waffle. The usual woozy synths, funk-colored basslines, back-of-the-beat drums are present. But there’s also a new tension in the Los Angeles-based musician’s work that makes his songs richer than before, from the static-melting harpsichord-synth in “Peace at Last” to the mournful bugle of “Courtside”.

