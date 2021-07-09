Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

CDC, FDA say COVID booster shots are unnecessary at this time

By WBRZ Staff
wbrz.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs one of the world's most prominent pharmaceutical companies warns that a booster shot may be needed to protect people from novel coronavirus variants, the federal government says otherwise. According to two leading federal agencies, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),...

