Connell Sanders: The perks of using a travel agent

As traveling becomes less daunting and restricted, many folks are booking their calendars with plans to get out of town. Should you have a few vacation plans on your radar, the time to start planning is now. Before you search for the latest suitcase fad, consider repping your backpack this summer. Don’t worry, if the casual look is not your thing, there are several types of backpacks that allow you to look chic and professional when traveling around based on the top backpacks trends for summer 2021. Versatility, practicality, and convenience—let’s dive into several reasons to use a backpack instead of luggage when traveling this summer.