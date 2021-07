If you aren't already dabbling into the art of double cleansing, WYED? Trust me when I say it's basically the missing puzzle piece to getting cleaner, softer skin—and it all starts with investing in the right cleansing balm. Here’s how it works: Instead of taking off your makeup with a wipe (which, IDK about you, kinda irritates TF out of my skin), you gently dissolve your foundation, mascara, eyeshadow, etc. with a balm—just smooth it over your dry face, add a little water, and it’ll melt into a creamy, milky texture that takes your products right off. You’re then left with a totally clean foundation for the rest of your routine (think: your regular cream cleanser, serums, treatments, the works).