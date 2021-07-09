Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

Talking the Tropics With Mike: Elsa speeding up the eastern seaboard

By Mike Buresh, Action News Jax
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 9 days ago

Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide.

STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app

FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android

WATCH “The Ins & Outs of Hurricane Season

WATCH “Preparing for the Storm

READ the First Alert Hurricane Center “Survival Guide

***** ALWAYS CHECK & RE-CHECK THE LATEST FORECAST & UPDATES! *****

Elsa is moving away from Jacksonville/NE Fl. & Ga. so no more direct impacts. Peak wind gusts were generally between 30 & 50 mph along with a few tornadoes through the day Wed. Rainfall averaged 1-3″ but a few areas had 3-6″.

What was a strong tropical wave speeding west/northwest over the Central Atlantic was upgraded to t.d. #5 late Wed. evening & tropical storm “Elsa” early Thursday & now - early Fri. - a hurricane while moving over Barbados then back to a tropical storm Sat. before briefly regaining hurricane status again Tue. evening west & southwest of Tampa with a landfall near 10am, Taylor Co., Fl. near Keaton Beach. This is the fastest ever to the 5th storm beating the old record of “Edouard” on July 6th, 2020.... the farthest east that a hurricane has formed since the infamous 1933 season... & well ahead of the avg. first Atlantic hurricane of Aug. 14th. Elsa weakened back down to a tropical storm Sat. as the center moved just south of the coast of Haiti.

Elsa is becoming caught up the mid-latitude flow over the U.S. & will continue accelerating northeast hugging the east coast bringing heavy rain & flooding along the I-95 corridor through New England through Fri. before the storm finally becomes post-tropical near the eastern provinces of Canada.

There are no other areas of concern - for the moment - across the Atlantic Basin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PSpDi_0as38Yru00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tIMg4_0as38Yru00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w8GP7_0as38Yru00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PEFqc_0as38Yru00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3esyXD_0as38Yru00

Elsa spaghetti plots:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vd8Eb_0as38Yru00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UlLSi_0as38Yru00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWhG6_0as38Yru00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K1Bii_0as38Yru00

Saharan dust. Dry air - yellow/orange/red/pink - is extensive over the Central & Eastern Atlantic. Such widespread dust is common early in the hurricane season & is indicitive of dry air that can impede the development of tropical cyclones. However, sometimes “wanna’ be” waves will just wait until they get to the other side of the plume then try to develop. But nothing expected real soon over the deeper Atlantic Basin though tropical waves continue to march west off the coast of Africa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UPO5i_0as38Yru00

2021 names..... “Fred” is the next name on the Atlantic list (names are picked at random by the World Meteorological Organization... repeat every 6 years... historic storms are retired (Florence & Michael in ’18... Dorian in ’19 & Laura, Eta & Iota in ‘20). Last year - 2020 - had a record 30 named storms. The WMO decided beginning in 2021 that the Greek alphabet will be no longer used & instead there will be a supplemental list of names if the first list is exhausted (has only happened twice - 2005 & 2020). More on the history of naming tropical cyclones * here *.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nW0px_0as38Yru00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vTx9U_0as38Yru00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Z6mX_0as38Yru00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rZTOS_0as38Yru00

East Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mz1ae_0as38Yru00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tDb2k_0as38Yru00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QaXNV_0as38Yru00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFDd3_0as38Yru00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yq9xK_0as38Yru00

Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear which is widespread from the Gulf of Mexico & Caribbean eastward across much of the Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SdnnL_0as38Yru00

Water vapor imagery (dark blue indicates dry air):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ViTAu_0as38Yru00

Deep oceanic heat content is slowly increasing across the SE Gulf, Caribbean & deep tropical Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DqMYr_0as38Yru00

Sea surface temp. anomalies:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18WZsa_0as38Yru00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eUyLw_0as38Yru00

SE U.S. surface map:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l2Sly_0as38Yru00

Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DImes_0as38Yru00

Surface analysis of the Gulf:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HPG2N_0as38Yru00

Caribbean:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CwiZp_0as38Yru00

Atlantic Basin wave forecast for 24, 48 & 72 hours respectively:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36xYSD_0as38Yru00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TRPjK_0as38Yru00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJhnM_0as38Yru00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fkCQG_0as38Yru00

Global tropical activity:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sqHMd_0as38Yru00

Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
52K+
Followers
54K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Tampa, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Preparedness#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricane Center#Extreme Weather#Ne Fl#The U S#Saharan#Florence Michael#Greek#Cimms#Caribbean#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy