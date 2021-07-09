Cancel
Why does COVID-19 impact people in different ways? Genetics play a role, study finds

Cover picture for the articleThe study, published Thursday, confirms or newly identifies 13 genes that appear to play a role in susceptibility to infection or that affect the severity of illness. In a larger dataset, which hasn't yet been published, the same researchers found 10 new locations in the human genome associated with infection or severe COVID-19. It is among the lingering mysteries of COVID-19: Why do some people catchit while others – sometimes even sleeping in the same bed – escape without symptoms?

