Child vaccination rates, sports physicals down in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Childhood vaccinations are down and local pediatricians are warning parents about the risks they're taking if they don't schedule an appointment soon. Norton Children's Medical Group says, in the last year and a half, routine wellness visits and vaccinations have decreased substantially. Right now, they're seeing about a 20% decrease in the amount of D-TAP shots given, which helps children develop immunity to three deadly diseases caused by bacteria: diphtheria, tetanus, and whooping cough.www.whas11.com
