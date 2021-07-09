Amrou Greenidge: Five guilty of GB athlete's manslaughter

An Olivia woman has pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter as her murder trial in Renville County District Court approached. Thirty-six-year-old Elizabeth Lynch initially claimed she accidently shot her live-in boyfriend, 42-year-old Anthony Tebben, to death on March 26th 2020 with a newly-purchased handgun after he threw a plate at her. She was charged with 2 counts of 2nd Degree Murder and one count of 2nd Degree Manslaughter. A pre-trial hearing was slated for today (Tuesday) and a jury trial was set to begin July 19th, but on June 28th Lynch pleaded guilty to 2nd Degree Manslaughter and the murder charges were dismissed. Under the manslaughter plea, Lynch admits she was negligent for aiming the gun at Tebben but did not intend to kill him. Sentencing is scheduled for September 8.