Amrou Greenidge: Five guilty of GB athlete's manslaughter

BBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive men have been found guilty of killing a former British athlete who was knocked off his bicycle and beaten as he lay injured. Amrou Greenidge, 18, suffered catastrophic injuries after he was hit by a car in Fulham, on 18 August 2019. He died two days later. Connor Gwynn...

