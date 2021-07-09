Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

2021 MLB odds, picks, best bets for July 9 from proven model: This four-way parlay pays nearly 18-1

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Houston Astros host the New York Yankees for the first time since the 2019 ALCS when the teams open a three-game series on Friday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Two years ago the Astros beat the Yankees in Game 6 on a walk-off home run by Jose Altuve off closer Aroldis Chapman. First pitch on Friday is 7:05 p.m. ET. The Astros are -140 money-line favorites (risk $140 to win $100) in the latest MLB odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the Yankees are +130 underdogs.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Kyle Hendricks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Marlins#Braves#Reds#The Houston Astros#The New York Yankees#Alcs#Cubs#Cardinals#Brewers#Dodgers#Pirates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
NFLPosted by
Sports Illustrated

MLB Betting Odds, Breakdown and Picks for Friday, July 9: Two Key Games to Target

With the All-Star game only a few days away, sports bettors will focus their bankrolls on the diamond over the weekend before turning their attention to events like the Home Run Derby. The SI PRO betting community completed an amazing betting month of June, and July has been holding its own for members thus far. SI Gambling is here to highlight two key Friday matchup bettors should look to exploit.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Wandy Peralta: Tests positive for COVID-19

Peralta tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, James Wagner of The New York Times reports. Manager Brian Cashman revealed Thursday that Peralta was one of at least three Yankees who have tested positive for the virus. The southpaw will be away from the team for at least 10 days, but his return timetable depends on how quickly he's able to clear the league's health and safety protocols following his 10-day absence.
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Pedro Baez: Begins rehab assignment

Baez (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment at Low-A Fayetteville on Thursday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Baez hasn't yet made his 2021 debut since he's been sidelined due to a positive COVID-19 test and right shoulder soreness, but he threw a pair of live batting practice sessions recently. As a reliever, he likely won't require a lengthy rehab stint, but the Astros haven't yet indicated when he could be reinstated from the 60-day injured list.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Tests positive for coronavirus

The Yankees announced Thursday that Loaisiga has tested positive for COVID-19, James Wagner of The New York Times reports. The right-hander was placed on the COVID-19 injured list earlier in the day, and it's now been announced that he tested positive for the virus, along with Nestor Cortes and Wandy Peralta. Loaisiga actually tested positive before the All-Star break and was unavailable for the final games of the first half in Houston last weekend. He'll need to clear the health and safety protocols before rejoining the team, which could happen sometime next week if he has no further issues.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Gio Urshela: Going through COVID-19 protocols

Urshela is going through the league's COVID-19 protocols Thursday, Buster Olney of ESPN reports. The Yankees already had three players test positive for the virus and land on the COVID injured list earlier in the day, and Urshela, Aaron Judge and Kyle Higashioka could follow to the shelf if positive tests are confirmed. Thursday's matchup with the Red Sox has already been postponed due to the outbreak. Urshela will be away from the team for at least 10 days if he returns a positive result.
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Promoted to Triple-A

Cabrera was assigned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday. The right-handed prospect finally joins the Triple-A squad in Jacksonville, where he would have began his season if not for right biceps inflammation. Cabrera's most recent start at Double-A Pensacola was his worst, as he allowed four runs in 5.2 innings. He did fan seven batters for his second consecutive start, though. Cabrera made five starts for Pensacola, posting a 2.77 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 26 total innings. It remains to be seen whether the hard-throwing 23-year-old will get any action with the Marlins this year, or if he'll remain in Jacksonville to continue developing during what doesn't figure to be a contending season for the big-league club.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Judge: Lands in COVID-19 protocol

Judge is in the league's COVID-19 protocols as he awaits confirmation of a positive test for the virus, Buster Olney of ESPN reports. The Yankees have at least three players who have tested positive for COVID-19, and Judge is among a group of another three players who are in the league's health and safety protocols. The right fielder may have received a positive COVID-19 test result during the All-Star break, but the team is awaiting a second test before confirming his diagnosis. If his positive test is confirmed, Judge will be away from the team for at least 10 days, while Trey Amburgey and Tim Locastro could see an uptick in playing time in his absence.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Astros defeat White Sox for 5th straight time this season

Yuli Gurriel went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Lance McCullers Jr. struck out 10 in seven strong innings, and the Houston Astros cruised to a 7-1 win over the host Chicago White Sox on Friday night. Myles Straw added three RBIs for Houston, which improved to 5-0 over...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees game vs. Red Sox postponed following positive COVID-19 tests

The New York Yankees were scheduled to kick off the second half of Major League Baseball's regular season on Thursday night by hosting the Boston Red Sox. Instead, MLB has postponed the game because of the Yankees' latest round of COVID-19 issues. Here's the league's official statement:. Following positive COVID-19...
MLBSportsGrid

July 17 MLB Betting Guide: Tough Matchups for Top Teams

Brewers -1.5 Total: 8 Over (-108) | Under (-112) Odds to Win World Series: Brewers +1300 | Reds +6000. Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds Prediction and Picks. A difficult matchup for the Reds in facing Woodruff and possibly down one of their best hitters in Castellanos, the team should benefit from the park upgrade at home. If Castillo can start the season half of the season on a high note, expect a Reds win.
MLBchatsports.com

The Atlanta Braves Acquire Veteran Catcher Stephen Vogt

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 01: General view of the Atlanta Braves on-deck circle mat during the game between the Atlanta Braves and the Detroit Tigers at SunTrust Park on June 01, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images) The Atlanta Braves made a late-night trade acquiring veteran catcher...
MLBblackchronicle.com

Red Sox vs. Yankees odds, line: 2021 MLB picks, Sunday Night Baseball predictions for July 18 from top model

The Boston Red Sox will look to win their third consecutive series over the New York Yankees when they meet in a key American League East Division showdown on Sunday Night Baseball. The Red Sox (56-37), who have won eight of nine over New York since the end of last season, are 4-1 at Yankee Stadium this year. The Yankees (47-44), who are 2-4 in their last six games at home, are 6-5 this month.
MLBbleachernation.com

The Cubs Just Turned the Weirdest Double-Play I’ve Seen in Quite a While

Wow. Gotta love when you see stuff you’ve never seen before. I mean, I’ve seen bases loaded double plays before that go 3-2-1, but not like this. It wasn’t QUITE Javy Báez making the Pirates completely lose their minds, but it was still pretty what-the-heck-just-happened. With the bases loaded and...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Brewers Named Potential Trade Fit for 1B CJ Cron

At 54-39, the Milwaukee Brewers sit atop the NL Central, holding a five-game lead over the second-place Cincinnati Reds at the moment. Really since mid-May, the Brewers have been one of the hottest teams in baseball, but that doesn’t mean that President of Baseball Operations David Stearns won’t look to upgrade this roster prior to the July 30th trade deadline–as we’ve seen him do on a few occasions already.
NBACBS Sports

2021 NBA Finals: Suns vs. Bucks odds, line, picks, Game 1 predictions from proven model on 100-66 roll

Mike Budenholzer and the Milwaukee Bucks face Monty Williams and the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals on Tuesday. The teams match up in a best-of-seven series with the Larry O'Brien Trophy and a championship on the line. The Suns represent the Western Conference as champions, with the Bucks prevailing in the Eastern Conference bracket. Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable and could be a game-time call in Game 1 for Milwaukee.
MLBDetroit Free Press

2021 MLB All-Star Game Prop Bets odds, picks and prediction

The 2021 Major League All-Star Game takes place Tuesday at Coors Field. The game begins at 8 p.m ET and will be televised on FOX. Below, we analyze the 2021 MLB All-Star Game odds and lines, with MLB picks and predictions based on the odds from BetMGM Sportsbook. If the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy